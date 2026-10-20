Thermal Energy International To Present At Planet Microcap Toronto
| For media enquiries contact:
Thermal Energy International Inc.
Canada: 613-723-6776
UK: +44 (0)117 917 2179
...
| For investor enquiries:
William Crossland
President and CEO
Thermal Energy International Inc.
613-723-6776
...
Notes to editors
About Thermal Energy International Inc.
Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.
Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.
Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG, on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF, and on the Frankfurt Open Market (FSE) under the symbol EUW. For more information, visit our investor website at or company website at and follow us on Twitter at .
About Planet MicroCap
Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit:
About MicroCapClub
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Source: Thermal Energy International Inc.
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