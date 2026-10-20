(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Thermal Energy International to Present at Planet MicroCap Toronto October 20, 2026 10:30 AM EDT | Source: Thermal Energy International Inc. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) (FSE: EUW) ("Thermal Energy " or the "Company"), a provider of high-ROI energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, will be presenting at Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at the Arcadian Court & Loft in Toronto. William Crossland, CEO of Thermal Energy, will be presenting at the event and will be available for meetings with investors. Presentation details: Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. EST

Webcast: 1x1 meetings: 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the Arcadian Court & Loft in Toronto. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with William Crossland of Thermal Energy, and plan to attend Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER Video interview: During a video interview with Planet Microcap earlier this month, William Crossland discussed energy efficiency, scalable sales channels and the Company's go-forward strategy. Watch here.

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More details: The Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 website is available here:

If you are unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available on the above website under the "Agenda" tab. Readers are encouraged to subscribe to TEI News to receive strategic news and updates directly to their inbox. ENDS

For media enquiries contact:

Thermal Energy International Inc.

Canada: 613-723-6776

UK: +44 (0)117 917 2179

... For investor enquiries:

William Crossland

President and CEO

Thermal Energy International Inc.

613-723-6776

...

Notes to editors

About Thermal Energy International Inc.

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG, on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF, and on the Frankfurt Open Market (FSE) under the symbol EUW. For more information, visit our investor website at or company website at and follow us on Twitter at .

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit:

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, its members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies. Investors can join the community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit .

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Source: Thermal Energy International Inc.