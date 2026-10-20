Sherritt International Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:16 AM EST - Sherritt International Corporation: Has received a specific license from the United States Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control authorizing the purchase and delivery of fuel, fuel oil, and sulfur to Sherritt's Moa Nickel mining and processing operations in Cuba, which form part of the Moa Joint Venture. The Fuel License is the first of a series of OFAC emergency licenses that will be necessary for Sherritt to be able to restart mining and processing operations at Moa Nickel as well as further processing and refining operations in Canada. Sherritt International Corporation
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