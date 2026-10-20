GURU Organic Energy Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - GURU Organic Energy Corp.: Today announced record results on Amazon in both Canada and the United States during Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days event, held on October 6 and 7. GURU Organic Energy Corp. shares T are trading up $0.20 at $2.95.
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