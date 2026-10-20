Azerbaijan, Croatia Discuss Trade, Energy, Demining Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Frano Matušić, State Secretary for Political Affairs at Croatia's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, on October 20.

According to a statement issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the meeting focused on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Croatia and prospects for further expanding bilateral cooperation. The importance of high-level reciprocal visits and regular political consultations in strengthening bilateral relations was highlighted.

The sides emphasized the need to increase trade turnover and mutual investment, as well as diversify cooperation in traditional and alternative energy, digital development, tourism and agriculture.

In view of Azerbaijan's strategic role, the discussions also highlighted the importance of capitalizing on opportunities offered by the Middle Corridor and providing mutual support on international and regional platforms.

Cooperation between the Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Mine Action (ANAMA) and specialized Croatian companies was also discussed, with particular emphasis on the exchange of expertise and the development of collaboration in demining. The Croatian side noted that demining operations in Croatia had been completed in March this year and expressed its readiness to provide Azerbaijan with the necessary support in this area.

Croatian business representatives were invited to take advantage of Azerbaijan's favorable business environment, including the opportunities offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone and the Baku International Seaport. They were also encouraged to participate actively in projects to rebuild territories liberated from occupation.

Bayramov briefed his Croatian counterpart on the regional situation in the post-conflict period and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The sides also exchanged views on other regional security issues of mutual interest.

A further round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Croatia was held on the same day. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Croatian delegation was headed by Matušić, State Secretary for Political Affairs at Croatia's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.