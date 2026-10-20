GOOGL/GOOG UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Alphabet Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A July 16, 2026 Bloomberg report that Gemini 3.5 Pro was months behind schedule preceded a $16.46 drop in Alphabet Class A shares on unusually heavy volume. A securities action alleges the Company's June launch representations lacked a reasonable basis.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) to a pending securities class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Alphabet securities between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Alphabet Class A shares fell $16.46, or 4.4%, to close at $354.46 on July 16, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. Class C shares also allegedly fell a mirroring 4.4%. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by December 1, 2026.

The Afternoon Selloff in GOOGL and GOOG

The decline followed a Bloomberg report published at approximately 2:00 PM EST on July 16. The report stated that Google was "months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro, its most powerful flagship AI model" due to ongoing coding efforts. It added that a training data update made late the prior month, intended to improve the model's skills, had produced "disappointing" results.

The pleading asserts that this reporting contradicted the June 2026 launch timing the Company had communicated to investors, starting with its May 19 Google I/O developer conference. Both share classes fell by the same 4.4% in a single session. The complaint charges that the decline reflected adverse development facts that had not previously been disclosed to investors.

Measuring the July 16 Market Reaction



Class A (GOOGL): down $16.46, or 4.4%, to a $354.46 close

Class C (GOOG): down $16.39, or 4.4%, to a $353.58 close

Trading activity: volume described in the complaint as unusually heavy

Timing: the report was published with roughly two hours left in the regular trading session Exposure window: a Class Period spanning 59 days, from the May 19 conference through the July 16 report

What Followed the Drop

According to the complaint, the Company's July 22 second quarter call provided no additional details on an expected commercial launch, customer adoption, or financial impact of Gemini 3.5 Pro. On September 30, 2026, as Google announced its Gemini 4 Argon model, Reuters reported that Google no longer plans to release Gemini 3.5 Pro.

"In a single afternoon, each Alphabet Class A share gave up $16.46 on unusually heavy volume. The complaint alleges that investors who bought in anticipation of a June release of Gemini 3.5 Pro were not told that training results were falling short. Shareholders who purchased during the Class Period may wish to review whether the prices they paid reflected accurate information." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the GOOGL, GOOG Lawsuit

Q: What is the GOOGL, GOOG class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) alleging materially false and misleading statements between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026. Shares fell approximately 4.4% after a July 16, 2026 Bloomberg report stated that Google was months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro and that recent training data updates had produced disappointing results. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the GOOGL, GOOG lawsuit? A: The complaint names Alphabet Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives Sundar Pichai and Anat Ashkenazi.

Q: Who is eligible to join the GOOGL, GOOG investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GOOGL or GOOG stock or securities between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my GOOGL or GOOG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. If you choose to participate in the securities class action, these cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004\

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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