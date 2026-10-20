From Box-Style SUV Champion To Global Lifestyle Leader: JETOUR Showcases“Travel+” Technology
Defining Products Through Travel Scenarios
JETOUR's signature box-style SUVs seamlessly blend off-road capability, practical space, and long-distance comfort for urban commutes and distant horizons. As of September 2026, JETOUR has reached 2.56 million cumulative global sales across over 100 countries and regions, ranking No.1 in box-style SUV sales in 13 countries. Guided by its“In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere” globalization strategy, JETOUR continues expanding its T-Series and G-Series portfolio into high-standard markets including Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
Travel as Exploration, Philanthropy, and Culture
Beyond vehicles, JETOUR has built a differentiated“Travel+” ecosystem across three pillars:
Travel as Exploration: Core technologies, including XWD Fully Automatic Intelligent 4WD, GAIA All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture, and C-DM Super Hybrid, empower users to“Reach Farther.”
Travel as Philanthropy: JETOUR champions ecological conservation through the“Return of the Cheetah” IP with Discovery and the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Africa, partnerships with TCS and PULIHARA in Malaysia, and Pakistan's Markhor Conservation Program.
Travel as Culture: Through the“Travel+” Carnival, Global Fan Festival, Football Club, International Marathon, and FIBA partnerships, JETOUR connects product experiences with regional culture and sports.
Democratizing Technology to Bring Off-Road Culture to the World
JETOUR has democratized professional-grade 4WD, hybrid, and intelligent control technologies, making off-road experiences accessible to ordinary families and propelling off-road culture into the global mainstream. Turning this“Travel+” lifestyle into a firsthand experience, the upcoming Global Technology Experience Day will bring together Global Innovation Day, thrilling rides through Moganshan's bamboo forests, and crested ibis conservation at Xiazhu Lake as JETOUR accelerates its global expansion.
ABOUT JETOUR
Launched in 2018 under the“Travel+” strategy, JETOUR spans over 100 countries and regions with 2,000+ sales and after-sales outlets, 50 million+ global users, and R&D networks across the EU, Middle East, Central & South America, and ASEAN. Its T-Series (light off-road) and G-Series (premium luxury off-road) serve urban commuting, family road trips, camping, and long-distance journeys.
Photo:CONTACT: Tina Liu...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment