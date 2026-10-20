From Box-Style SUV Champion To Global Lifestyle Leader: JETOUR Showcases“Travel+” Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2018, JETOUR has embedded its“Travel+” strategy into product definition, technology R&D, and user operations, evolving from China's box-style SUV pioneer into a leading global travel lifestyle brand. From October 20 to 23, the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day, themed“Future Travel Starts Now,” will showcase this achievement as global guests journey across cities, mountains, and wetlands to experience the“Travel+” vision.

Defining Products Through Travel Scenarios

JETOUR's signature box-style SUVs seamlessly blend off-road capability, practical space, and long-distance comfort for urban commutes and distant horizons. As of September 2026, JETOUR has reached 2.56 million cumulative global sales across over 100 countries and regions, ranking No.1 in box-style SUV sales in 13 countries. Guided by its“In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere” globalization strategy, JETOUR continues expanding its T-Series and G-Series portfolio into high-standard markets including Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Travel as Exploration, Philanthropy, and Culture

Beyond vehicles, JETOUR has built a differentiated“Travel+” ecosystem across three pillars:

Travel as Exploration: Core technologies, including XWD Fully Automatic Intelligent 4WD, GAIA All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture, and C-DM Super Hybrid, empower users to“Reach Farther.”

Travel as Philanthropy: JETOUR champions ecological conservation through the“Return of the Cheetah” IP with Discovery and the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Africa, partnerships with TCS and PULIHARA in Malaysia, and Pakistan's Markhor Conservation Program.

Travel as Culture: Through the“Travel+” Carnival, Global Fan Festival, Football Club, International Marathon, and FIBA partnerships, JETOUR connects product experiences with regional culture and sports.

Democratizing Technology to Bring Off-Road Culture to the World

JETOUR has democratized professional-grade 4WD, hybrid, and intelligent control technologies, making off-road experiences accessible to ordinary families and propelling off-road culture into the global mainstream. Turning this“Travel+” lifestyle into a firsthand experience, the upcoming Global Technology Experience Day will bring together Global Innovation Day, thrilling rides through Moganshan's bamboo forests, and crested ibis conservation at Xiazhu Lake as JETOUR accelerates its global expansion.









ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018 under the“Travel+” strategy, JETOUR spans over 100 countries and regions with 2,000+ sales and after-sales outlets, 50 million+ global users, and R&D networks across the EU, Middle East, Central & South America, and ASEAN. Its T-Series (light off-road) and G-Series (premium luxury off-road) serve urban commuting, family road trips, camping, and long-distance journeys.

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CONTACT: Tina Liu...