Patriot Rail Selected For Nearly $48 Million In Federal Grants To Strengthen Short Line Rail Infrastructure Across The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three CRISI awards will modernize locomotives and improve track and bridges across Patriot Rail's national network

Jacksonville, FL, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Rail Company today announced that three of its projects have been selected to receive up to $47.7 million in federal funding through the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA)'s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program. The investments will modernize locomotives and improve track and bridges across Patriot Rail's network, supporting rail operations across 17 states. Together, the projects will strengthen the infrastructure and equipment behind safe, reliable freight service while creating capacity for future growth.

“Patriot Rail is incredibly grateful to our partners in Congress, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the FRA for this investment in America's short-line rail infrastructure,” said Brandy Christian, CEO of Patriot Rail.“We've seen firsthand what these public-private partnerships can accomplish. By combining federal funding with our own investment, we can strengthen our railroads, improve safety and reliability, and create capacity for our customers and the communities we serve to grow.”

POWER: Modernizing Patriot Rail's Locomotive Fleet

The Program for Operational Workflows & Equipment Reliability (POWER) project was selected to receive up to $15,231,696 to upgrade Patriot Rail's locomotive fleet, replacing 22 existing locomotives and providing an additional four to support projected growth. The fleet enhancements will reduce mechanical downtime, improve equipment availability, and increase switching and local freight efficiency. The project will deploy 26 locomotives across 15 Patriot Rail properties in 17 states.

COHORTS 2: Improving Critical Rail Infrastructure

The Comprehensive Overhaul for Higher Operation Reliability in Transportation and Safety 2 (COHORTS 2) project was selected to receive up to $16,843,740 to replace rail, ties and ballast on five Patriot Rail-owned short lines operating across six states: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. The project will also replace deck ties on bridge structures and resurface nine at-grade crossings. These improvements will reduce derailment risk, improve timely service to customers and increase train speeds, helping Patriot Rail deliver the consistent service businesses need to keep products moving.

One Beautiful Bridge Bundle for America: Strengthening Eight Critical Bridges

The One Beautiful Bridge Bundle for America (OBBBA) was selected to receive up to $15,650,400 to improve eight high-priority bridges on six Patriot Rail-owned short lines in Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois, Arkansas, and Utah. The project will enhance safety, service performance, and reliability while reducing instances of service outages. Strengthening these critical connections will help protect the dependable movement of freight and support the businesses and communities served by Patriot Rail.

Partnership for Economic Growth

The new awards build on Patriot Rail's strategy of investing in the railroads it operates and working with public and private partners to create opportunities for long-term growth. Patriot Rail is currently implementing previously awarded CRISI projects across its network, pairing public funding with private investment to strengthen infrastructure, improve service, and support the businesses and communities its railroads connect.

“These projects are about investing in the fundamentals of a strong railroad,” Christian said.“Reliable locomotives, strong track and sound bridges allow us to serve our customers safely and efficiently. They also give our customers confidence that we can support them as their businesses grow. We're proud to invest alongside the federal government to strengthen this infrastructure and create long-term value for the businesses and communities our railroads serve.”

The awards are part of $2.3 billion in CRISI investments announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Railroad Administration for 105 rail projects in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The selected projects nationwide will be supported by more than $1.9 billion in additional non-federal funding from state, local, and private partners. The CRISI Program provides federal funding for projects intended to improve railroad safety, efficiency, and reliability and to strengthen regional railroad infrastructure.

About Patriot Rail

Patriot Rail is a short line and regional rail service provider in the United States, operating 31 short line railroads, four excursion railways, and a range of customer support services, including transloading, railcar storage, real estate support, and logistics planning. Patriot Rail's principal operations include rail freight transportation and ancillary rail services across more than 1,200 miles of track in 23 states. For more information, visit Patriot Rail.

Contact Info



Laura Mellem

...

+1 904-952-2414

Attachment

Patriot Rail locomotive crossing a rail bridge