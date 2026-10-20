Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 8, 2026 In Compass, Inc. Lawsuit - COMP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anywhere's chief executive co-signed merger Offering Materials that allegedly omitted a backchannel to senior DOJ officials. The former Anywhere shareholders he solicited now hold Compass stock that fell more than 28% from its exchange-date price

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors that Ryan M. Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, President, and a director of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. at all relevant times, is named as a securities defendant facing potential liability in a class action brought on behalf of former Anywhere shareholders who received Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) stock in the January 2026 Merger Exchange. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Compass issued approximately 162.1 million new shares to Anywhere holders in the $4.2 billion all-stock transaction. Those shares fell more than 28%, from approximately $12.84 on the exchange date to $9.19 when the action commenced, a loss of $3.65 per share. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 8, 2026.

Ryan M. Schneider's Alleged Role

Mr. Schneider was CEO of Anywhere heading into the exchange. At the time, Anywhere owned Coldwell Banker, CENTURY 21, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty. As named in the action, he:



Co-signed the shareholder letter in the Offering Materials, which plaintiffs treat as signing the Registration Statement for Section 11 purposes

Reviewed and contributed to the Form S-4 filed November 14, 2025 and declared effective December 2, 2025

Took part in the Merger negotiations with Compass

Solicited Anywhere shareholders to trade their stock for newly issued Compass shares Is named in an action asserting claims under Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933

The Exchange Documents Under Challenge

The Offering Materials told Anywhere holders that both companies would use "reasonable best efforts" to obtain regulatory approvals. They also stated that Compass would "consult with Anywhere in good faith" on HSR Act matters. The complaint alleges that defendants instead hired a Trump-aligned lawyer to appeal to the office of the Deputy Attorney General and avoid a DOJ Second Request, and that the documents shareholders received did not disclose this strategy.

A Wall Street Journal report, a congressional letter, and a New York Attorney General antitrust investigation followed in 2026.

Ryan M. Schneider's Signature and Alleged Securities Defendant Liability

The claims sound in strict liability, so plaintiffs need not prove intent, and the action expressly disclaims any allegation of fraud. It contends that no defendant, Mr. Schneider included, made a reasonable investigation into whether the Offering Materials were accurate and complete.

"Officers who sign merger offering documents take on responsibility for what those documents tell shareholders about how a deal will clear regulators. Here, the complaint alleges that Anywhere holders were asked to exchange their shares for Compass stock without disclosure of an alleged backchannel to senior DOJ officials. The role of each signer, including the target company's chief executive, deserves careful review." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the COMP Lawsuit

Q: How much did COMP stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 28%, a decline of $3.65 per share, from the approximately $12.84 exchange-date price to $9.19, the stock price when the action commenced. Former Anywhere shareholders who received Compass stock in the Merger Exchange and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the COMP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Compass, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements in the Merger Offering Materials. These include assurances of "reasonable best efforts" to obtain regulatory approvals and "compliance with applicable laws." The complaint alleges these statements omitted an effort to reach senior DOJ officials and avoid a Second Request. When press reports, a congressional letter, and a state antitrust investigation followed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the COMP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Q: What do COMP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.