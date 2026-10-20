DUOL DEADLINE: Suewallst Reminds Duolingo, Inc. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Duolingo's 2025 Forms 10-Q and SEC-filed shareholder letters allegedly omitted that ad-heavy monetization, the Energy pacing system, and mass-produced AI lessons were eroding user growth. Those filings are at the center of the Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 claims now pending against the Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) that a securities class action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on behalf of shareholders who purchased Duolingo Class A common stock between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026. Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

The three disclosure-day declines identified in the complaint add up to $97.65 per share, and DUOL closed at $101.00 on February 27, 2026, following the final disclosure. The lawsuit contends shareholders suffered billions of dollars in losses. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is December 7, 2026.

Duolingo SEC Filings at the Core of the Exchange Act Claims

The complaint, docketed as Case No. 2:26-cv-02199 and filed on October 7, 2026, asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5. In practical terms, Rule 10b-5 bars misleading statements, and omissions that render other statements misleading, in connection with the purchase or sale of stock. The case was filed in Pittsburgh's federal court because Duolingo is headquartered there and, plaintiffs allege, misleading information was disseminated from that District.

The claims focus on the Company's 2025 Forms 10-Q, which the complaint states were signed by both individual defendants, and on quarterly shareholder letters filed with the SEC.

Alleged Omissions in Duolingo's Quarterly Reports



The 1Q 2025 Form 10-Q and shareholder letter, filed around May 1, 2025, allegedly credited record user additions to product strength without disclosing that heavier ad loads, upsells, and other deliberate friction threatened daily active user (DAU) growth.

The complaint charges that the Company's own A/B testing showed this friction was already hurting DAU trends, information allegedly missing from the filings.

The 2Q 2025 filings of August 6, 2025, allegedly presented the Energy system, which replaced Hearts, as a motivating feature, while plaintiffs contend it was built to cap free engagement and steer users toward paid plans.

The filings allegedly omitted that rapidly generated AI content was degrading lesson quality, including within the premium Max tier. The 3Q 2025 filings of November 5, 2025, disclosed a pivot from monetization toward user growth, but the lawsuit asserts defendants still withheld that ongoing, material declines in DAU, bookings, and outlook were expected.

"Periodic reports filed with the SEC are meant to give investors a complete picture, not a selective one. The complaint alleges Duolingo's 2025 quarterly filings described durable user growth while the Company's own testing data pointed in a different direction. Shareholders who bought during the Class Period should understand the protections the federal securities laws may provide." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DUOL Lawsuit

Q: What is the DUOL class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) alleging materially false and misleading statements between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026. Shares fell approximately 61% from their November 5, 2025 closing price after the Company disclosed slowing daily active user growth, a shift away from its monetization push, and 2026 DAU growth guidance of just 20%. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the DUOL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased DUOL stock or securities between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the DUOL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my DUOL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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