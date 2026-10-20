MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Karnataka, India, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branch offices, remote teams and cloud apps have turned the old hub-and-spoke network into a bottleneck, and plenty of businesses are now rethinking how their sites connect. Traffic that once travelled neatly back to a head office now heads straight for SaaS tools, video calls and public cloud platforms, and rigid links struggle to keep pace.

SD-WAN for businesses

The Top 10 SD-WAN Vendors to Know

Choosing a provider is rarely about the longest feature list. It comes down to how well a vendor fits your size, your security needs and the way your teams actually work. These ten companies bring very different strengths, so there is something here for most budgets:

1. ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet pairs managed SD-WAN benefits with its own fibre backbone, so there are fewer hand-offs between providers when something needs fixing. It suits Indian businesses with sites spread across several cities and lean in-house IT teams. Customers tend to value these points:



24x7 monitoring and dedicated account management

Proactive alerts & reports AI-based dashboards

2. Cisco

Cisco is one of the most trusted SD-WAN companies for large enterprises. Its Catalyst SD-WAN platform, built on the Viptela acquisition, gives IT teams fine control over traffic policies across every site. The main attractions are:



Tight integration with Cisco security and switching products.

Rich analytics on application performance at each branch. A large partner ecosystem for deployment and support.

3. Fortinet

Fortinet builds SD-WAN straight into its FortiGate firewalls, so networking and security live in one box. That suits lean IT teams who would rather not juggle separate tools, and it explains why the platform is a regular on retail shortlists. Here are why businesses pick it:



Built-in security features.

Pricing is often lower than that of larger rivals. It works well for multi-site operations.

4. Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks offers Prisma SD-WAN. It follows a zero-trust approach and treats every connection with healthy suspicion. This suits firms that put security first and handle sensitive data. Consider it if you want:



Cloud SD-WAN control with simple dashboards.

Strong protection for traffic heading to SaaS apps. Application-aware routing that keeps key tools responsive.

5. HPE Aruba Networking

HPE Aruba Networking brought Silver Peak's WAN technology under its EdgeConnect banner. It has a loyal following among organisations that value quick deployment and simple branch setups. The highlights include:



Largely automated setup for new locations.

Wired and wireless products alongside the SD-WAN. A single point of view for campus and branch teams.

6. Versa Networks

Versa has built a reputation for flexibility, with a single software stack handling SD-WAN, security and routing. Service providers love its multi-tenant design, while larger enterprises use it to manage sprawling, mixed estates without adding more tools. A few highlights:



Open architecture that avoids vendor lock-in.

Granular policy control for different traffic types. Options for both managed and self-run deployments.

7. Cato Networks

Cato takes a cloud-native route, delivering SD-WAN as part of a wider SASE platform. Instead of buying boxes, you connect sites to its global network of points of presence, which appeals to growing companies that want less hardware to look after. What stands out:



One console for networking and security management.

Updates that arrive automatically, sparing small IT teams. Quick onboarding for new offices and remote users.

8. Aryaka

Aryaka sells SD-WAN as a managed service riding on its private global backbone. It is especially handy for companies whose staff are scattered across continents and struggle with erratic latency on the public internet, from slow file transfers to video calls that stutter. You get:



Optimised performance for cloud and collaboration tools.

A hands-off, fully managed experience. Predictable connectivity between far-flung offices.

9. Huawei

Huawei has been in the SD-WAN game for a good while, and it shows. The company is especially strong across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, where its pricing tends to catch the eye. Because it makes the routers as well as the software, buyers can get the whole setup from a single supplier. A few things to keep in mind:



Telecom operators often use it to deliver managed services.

It's hardware range covers everything from small branches to large sites. Availability can vary depending on regional procurement rules.

10. Barracuda Networks

Barracuda is one of the practical and budget-friendly SD-WAN vendors on this list. Its CloudGen WAN and firewall products suit mid-sized firms that want sensible protection without a sprawling bill, and teams that cannot spare weeks for a rollout. Key points include:



Quick setup for distributed offices.

Built-in threat protection alongside traffic steering. Simple licensing that is easy to budget for.

Why ACT Fibernet Is One of the Most Reliable SD-WAN Providers

When we step back from the feature comparisons, reliability is what decides whether a network project succeeds or becomes a headache. ACT Fibernet emerges at the top of this list because it controls so much of the journey, from the fibre in the ground to the SD-WAN connection layer on top.

That end-to-end ownership means faster fault resolution and fewer finger-pointing exercises between vendors. It also shows the difference between MPLS and SD-WAN in everyday use, because traffic moves across several links rather than waiting on one costly circuit.

"Businesses no longer want to choose between performance and control. With our SD-WAN, they get a network that adapts to their traffic in real time, backed by the local expertise and round-the-clock support that ACT is known for," said an ACT Fibernet official while discussing the company's SD-WAN offering for enterprises.

For organisations ready to move beyond rigid legacy links, that blend of ownership, security and support is hard to beat.

About ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet is one of India's well-known broadband and enterprise connectivity providers, headquartered in Bengaluru. It serves homes and businesses across multiple cities with high-speed internet, dedicated leased lines and managed network services, including SD-WAN. Built on a strong fibre footprint, the company focuses on dependable performance, responsive support and solutions that help organisations stay connected as they grow.



Contact

Mahima Jain

ACT Fibernet

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ACT Fibernet