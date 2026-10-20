APP Investor Alert: Applovin Corporation Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action places AppLovin's SEC disclosure adequacy under scrutiny, alleging the Company's filings and investor communications assured shareholders its AI models were "constantly improving" and its generative AI video tool was days from release, while both claims were allegedly unsupported

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 12, 2026 and August 5, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

APP's shares fell $64.13 (12.65%) to $442.85 on July 13, 2026, and fell another $82.13 (19.66%) to $335.67 on August 6, 2026 after the Company reported second quarter revenue of $1.92 billion against consensus estimates of $1.94 billion. IMPORTANT DATE: November 16, 2026 is the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

SEC Disclosure Adequacy and the Rule 10b-5 Claims Against APP

The action is brought under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, which in practical terms require that what a public company tells the market about its products and operations be accurate and complete when it is said. SEC filings and earnings calls during the Class Period described an AI advertising engine whose improvement was continuous and self-reinforcing, and a generative AI video creative tool for the AppLovin Ads platform that was in testing and nearly ready for broad release. The complaint challenges both characterizations as materially incomplete.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged in APP's Filings and Investor Communications



Representations that the Company was "constantly improving" its AI models, when the lawsuit contends the constancy of those improvements was overstated

The May 6, 2026 statement that the generative AI video feature was "still in testing" but would roll out "to all accounts shortly," which the action claims was undermined by significant development delays

Descriptions of a "virtuous cycle" and "compounding" value proposition that plaintiffs allege overstated the reliability of the benefits delivered to advertisers and to the Company

No disclosure, according to the complaint, that quarterly model uplift could be absent entirely, a limitation management described on August 5, 2026 by stating "there's no guarantee that we're always going to have lifts in every single period of 3 months"

Management's August 5, 2026 concession that the video tool was "still [a] work in progress" and could not yet deliver a high-quality 30 to 60 second video "out of the box" Insider sales of 260,065 shares for proceeds exceeding $109.1 million during the Class Period, which the complaint cites as evidence of motive

"Generic optimism about a technology roadmap cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known development delays that are already affecting a product launch," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "The complaint alleges AppLovin investors were told model improvement would not slow and that a video creative tool was nearly ready, months before management described both differently."

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the APP Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the APP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AppLovin made materially false or misleading statements regarding the constancy and reliability of improvements to its AI advertising models and the development status of its generative AI video creative tool during the Class Period. When the Company reported second quarter revenue of $1.92 billion below consensus and disclosed that its pace of meaningful model improvement had been "lighter than normal" and the video tool remained a work in progress, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the APP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the APP lawsuit? A: The complaint names AppLovin Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do APP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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