Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 8, 2026 In Millrose Properties, Inc. Lawsuit - MRP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: The lawsuit traces how Millrose allegedly repeated a no-tenant, land-bank-only pledge for more than a year, then began buying finished Lennar homes to rent days before amending its agreements to allow it

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP) to contact the firm. WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased Millrose securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. See if you could be eligible to recover or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

October 2, 2026: MRP shares close at $24.61. October 5, 2026: MRP shares close at $22.51, a loss of $2.10 per share, or 8.5%, in one trading session. Investors have until December 8, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Millrose Timeline Disclosure Events: More Than a Year of No-Tenant Assurances

The complaint recounts one assurance it says was repeated from the first day of trading: Millrose would hold land for homebuilders, not operate as a landlord.



February 7, 2025: The Lennar spin-off takes effect and MRP debuts on the NYSE, with a press release describing a business of land purchases, horizontal development and homesite option arrangements.

March 14 and March 31, 2025: A Form S-8 incorporating the January 2025 prospectus, and the first annual report, state that the Company does "not, and will not, have any tenants or occupants" on its properties.

September 3 to November 19, 2025: A draft registration statement, a Form S-4 with amendments, and a prospectus repeat the same lease and occupancy language. February 27, 2026: The annual report states that the Company generally does not "allow tenants on our homesite properties."

August 21, 2026: A Home Purchase Six Days Before the Agreements Changed

As set forth in the complaint, a Hunterbrook Media report identifies an Arizona deed dated August 21, 2026 naming Millrose subsidiary MRP Liberty LLC as the buyer of a single family home. Six days later, Millrose and three Lennar subsidiaries amended their Founder's Rights Agreement to add "completed single family homes," while a separate amendment to the management agreement permitted rentals. The report counts at least 356 Millrose purchases in the final week of Lennar's fiscal quarter.

September 16 to October 2, 2026: The Warning Signs Multiplied

On September 16, Lennar reported 20,840 deliveries against a forecast of at least 20,500, a margin the lawsuit ties to those quarter-end purchases. By the end of September, the report estimates Millrose had bought more than 700 Lennar homes across at least 51 counties in 15 states, roughly $200 million in about a month. Hunterbrook published its findings on October 2, and MRP repriced at the next trading session.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The lawsuit alleges that Millrose told investors for more than a year that it would not have tenants, yet by late August 2026 its subsidiary was buying finished Lennar homes to rent. Shareholders who bought during the Class Period may wish to review how that sequence affected their investment." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MRP Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the MRP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Millrose Properties, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business as a land bank and homesite option platform that did not, and would not, have lease agreements or tenants on its properties during the Class Period. When the October 2, 2026 Hunterbrook Media report regarding Millrose's purchase of an estimated $200 million of finished Lennar homes for rental was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Millrose Properties allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 7, 2025 to October 2, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the MRP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do MRP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my MRP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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