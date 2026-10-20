Kuwait Construction - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Vision 2035 Megaprojects Unlock USD 21.48 Billion Opportunity By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target modular housing, energy-efficient retrofits and megaproject JVs; project management, cash-flow discipline and local talent are key to winning performance-based contracts.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Kuwait Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Kuwait construction market size is projected to increase from USD 15.47 billion in 2025 and USD 16.28 billion in 2026 to USD 21.48 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.70% from 2026 to 2031, driven by Kuwait Vision 2035, large-scale infrastructure investment, residential development, sustainable building requirements and growing adoption of modern construction methods.

Kuwait Vision 2035 Accelerates Construction Activity

Kuwait Vision 2035 has moved from planning into active construction following the May 2024 suspension of parliament, which ended a 13-year period of legislative gridlock. This transition supported USD 1.9 billion in contract awards during 2025 and shortened procurement cycles for major developments, including Silk City, South Saad Al-Abdullah and the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port expansion.

Oil revenue averaging USD 78 per barrel in early 2026 is providing the government with additional fiscal capacity to advance priority projects. Approximately 300 active projects valued at USD 115 billion indicate a substantial development pipeline, although fewer than 60% have reached financial close. Construction activity remains concentrated in Kuwait City, Jahra and Al-Zour, contributing to projected non-oil GDP growth of 3.3% in 2026. Aggressive completion schedules are increasing demand for contractors with strong project-management, procurement and cash-flow capabilities.

Infrastructure Co-Investment Attracts Foreign Capital

The Kuwait Investment Authority is expanding domestic infrastructure co-investment opportunities to attract international capital and technical expertise. Joint ventures can provide foreign partners with 30%-40% equity in exchange for design, construction and operational capabilities. This strategy is expected to unlock more than USD 10 billion in foreign direct investment from 2025.

Phase 1 infrastructure in Silk City is already operational, while Phase 2 residential towers are expected to break ground in late 2026. South Saad Al-Abdullah is following a similar model, with China Gezhouba leading a USD 4 billion smart-city development. The growing use of performance-based contracts is also changing Kuwait's construction environment by introducing penalties for schedule delays. Confidence in megaproject delivery contributed to a 28% year-on-year increase in real-estate sales during the first half of 2025.

Skilled-Labor Shortages Pressure Construction Margins

Labor availability remains a major challenge for the Kuwait construction market. Non-nationals account for 78.7% of employment, while public contracts increasingly require workforces to include 70%-98% Kuwaiti nationals. These requirements are reducing access to experienced professionals in site supervision, BIM coordination and CCUS engineering.

Construction wages have increased by 18%-25% since 2023, placing additional pressure on fixed-price contracts. Vocational training programs also remain up to two years behind current industry requirements, creating capacity constraints as megaproject activity accelerates.

Additional market influences include modular and 3D-printed housing programs designed to address a 92,000-unit housing backlog, the mandatory 2025 update to the Kuwait Sustainable Building Code and volatile steel and cement prices associated with EU CBAM requirements and regional levies.

Residential Construction Leads Market Growth

Residential construction represented 36.23% of the Kuwait construction market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a 6.93% CAGR through 2031. Demand is supported by the social-housing queue and modular construction mandates that can reduce building cycles to approximately 18 months.

Apartments account for about 65% of housing starts due to limited land availability and high urban plot prices. Villa development is more concentrated in Jahra and South Sabah Al-Ahmad, where land grants reduce entry costs. Contractors using modular production, particularly through partnerships with international fabricators, are positioned to secure a larger share of future housing tenders.

Commercial construction is expanding more slowly but remains important to Kuwait's economic diversification. Office investment is focusing on energy-retrofit projects that meet the 2025 building code, while industrial-logistics development is increasing around the Silk City free zone and Al-Zour petrochemical cluster. Retail projects are shifting toward smaller, experience-focused formats as e-commerce penetration exceeds 30%.

New Construction and Renovation Create Long-Term Opportunities

New construction accounted for 80.23% of market value in 2025, led by heavy civil work at Silk City, South Saad Al-Abdullah and Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port. Favorable oil revenue is supporting accelerated tendering despite the high upfront capital requirements associated with these developments.

Renovation represented 19.77% of the market in 2025 and is also projected to grow at a 6.93% CAGR. Approximately 18 million m of older building stock in Kuwait City and Hawalli requires upgrades to facades, HVAC systems and building controls. Energy-certificate requirements, potential fines and opportunities for premium lease gains are expected to sustain demand for energy-efficient retrofits through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Implementation of Kuwait Vision 2035 megaprojects entering full construction phase

4.2.2 Sovereign Wealth Fund-backed infrastructure co-investment platform unlocking >USD 10 billion FDI from 2025

4.2.3 Mandatory 2025 update to Kuwait Sustainable Building Code spurring energy-efficient retrofits

4.2.4 Acceleration of modular & 3-D printed housing programs to clear 92 000-unit social-housing backlog

4.2.5 5G-enabled smart-city mandates in Silk City & South Saad Al-Abdullah boosting demand for digital infrastructure

4.2.6 Scale-up of blue/green hydrogen & CCUS clusters in Al-Zour driving EPC opportunities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Persistent skilled-labour shortages intensified by 2024 workforce nationalization quotas

4.3.2 Volatile steel & cement costs amid EU CBAM and regional export levies

4.3.3 Tighter public capital spending under 2025 fiscal-consolidation law despite oil-price recovery

4.3.4 Water-scarcity compliance standards raising onsite costs and permitting delays

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Outlook

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of Kuwait with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc.)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Governorate

5.5.1 Kuwait City

5.5.2 Al Ahmadi

5.5.3 Hawalli

5.5.4 Farwaniya

5.5.5 Rest of Kuwait

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Combined Group Contracting Co.

6.4.2 Kuwait Company for Process Plant Construction & Contracting (KCPC)

6.4.3 Mushrif Trading & Contracting Co.

6.4.4 Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons (MAK)

6.4.5 Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd

6.4.6 JGC Corp.

6.4.7 SNC-Lavalin Group

6.4.8 Fluor Corp.

6.4.9 VINCI SA

6.4.10 Van Oord Dredging & Marine Contractors BV

6.4.11 China State Construction Engineering Corp.

6.4.12 Technip Energies

6.4.13 Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co.

6.4.14 Larsen & Toubro Ltd - GCC Division

6.4.15 Orascom Construction PLC

6.4.16 Bechtel Group Inc.

6.4.17 Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast LLC

6.4.18 Marafie Group

6.4.19 Gulf Dredging & General Contracting Co.

6.4.20 Sayed Hameed Behbehani & Sons

6.4.21 Alghanim International

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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