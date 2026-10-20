ARDX Deadline Alert: Suewallst Reminds Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On November 16, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action chronicles how Ardelyx allegedly reaffirmed billion-dollar sales targets for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH across 19 months while payer prior authorization and step edit barriers were allegedly slowing new-patient starts

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) securities that a securities class action is pending on behalf of shareholders who acquired shares between January 13, 2025 and August 6, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

ARDX closed at $4.87 on August 6, 2026 and closed at $4.00 on August 7, 2026, a single-session decline of $0.87 per share, or approximately 18%. Investors have until November 16, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

January 13, 2025: The $1.75 Billion Peak Sales Framework Is Established

The Class Period opens with a Company press release reporting approximately $319 million in 2024 U.S. net product sales, expected peak U.S. annual sales of $750 million for XPHOZAH, and more than $1 billion in peak annual sales for IBSRELA. The lawsuit chronicles that combined $1.75 billion peak sales framework as the anchor for investor expectations over the following 19 months.

February 20, 2025 to May 1, 2025: Targets Reaffirmed as Access Friction Allegedly Grew

Full-year 2025 IBSRELA net product sales guidance of $240 million to $250 million was reaffirmed, and first quarter 2025 results reported IBSRELA sales up 57% year over year. As detailed in the action, more stringent prior authorization and step edit requirements were allegedly restricting patient access and slowing new-patient starts during this same stretch.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



January 13, 2025: Peak U.S. annual sales of $750 million for XPHOZAH and more than $1 billion for IBSRELA reaffirmed alongside approximately $319 million in 2024 net product sales.

February 20, 2025: Combined peak sales of $1.75 billion reaffirmed; full-year 2025 IBSRELA guidance set at $240 million to $250 million.

March 13, 2025: At an investor conference, management described the patient-access strategy as working.

May 1, 2025: IBSRELA reported up 57% year over year, with the $240 million to $250 million guidance reaffirmed.

August 6, 2026: Full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance reduced and long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance withdrawn. August 7, 2026: ARDX closes at $4.00, down $0.87 from the prior close of $4.87.

August 6, 2026: The Guidance Cut and Withdrawal That Closed the Class Period

After the market closed, Ardelyx announced a reduction in its full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance and withdrew its long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance, citing significantly increased payer utilization-management processes that restricted patient access and slowed new-patient starts, along with "evolving market dynamics." The complaint recounts that this announcement corrected alleged prior misstatements regarding the Company's revenue outlook and long-term growth prospects.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises the question of when increased payer utilization-management pressure began affecting new-patient starts, and whether shareholders learned of it before the August 2026 guidance reduction." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the ARDX Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the ARDX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Ardelyx, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal year 2026 revenue outlook and the long-term growth prospects for XPHOZAH and IBSRELA, while allegedly concealing increasing payer-related access and reimbursement barriers, including more stringent prior authorization and step edit requirements. When the reduction in full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance and the withdrawal of long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Ardelyx allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from January 13, 2025 to August 6, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the ARDX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do ARDX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my ARDX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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