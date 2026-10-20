BETR Investor Alert: Better Home & Finance Holding Company Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action traces Better Home & Finance's path from a reaffirmed $1.0 billion monthly loan volume target on March 13, 2026 to the May 7, 2026 disclosure that the goal would be "deferred," a sequence the complaint alleges cost BETR shareholders $12.17 per share in a single session.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

BETR closed at a Class Period high of $47.48 on April 20, 2026. Seventeen days later, on May 7, 2026, the stock closed at $30.52 per share, following a 1-day $12.17, or 28.5%, decline on unusually heavy trading volume. Investors have until November 20, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

March 13, 2026: The Day the Target Was Reaffirmed

The Class Period opens with fourth quarter 2025 results reporting funded loan volume growth of 56% year over year against industry growth of 4%, revenue of approximately $44 million, and Tinman AI Platform funded loan volume of $646 million. The same release reaffirmed "$1.0 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026" and introduced first quarter guidance of $1.40 billion to $1.55 billion. As set forth in the complaint, the annual report issued that day cautioned only that macroeconomic conditions "may" pressure origination volume, without disclosing that the conversion funnel was allegedly already slowing.

Chronology of Alleged Disclosure Failures



March 13, 2026: The Company reaffirmed its $1.0 billion monthly loan volume goal, tied to continued Tinman AI Platform partnership growth.

March 13, 2026: Risk language in the Form 10-K described macroeconomic deterioration in conditional terms, phrasing the filing states did not reflect conditions allegedly already developing.

Back half of April 2026: Top-of-funnel pre-approval volume roughly doubled from about $100 million a day to about $200 million a day, yet those applicants allegedly were not converting at comparable rates.

May 7, 2026: Second quarter 2026 loan volume guidance of $1.575 billion to $1.725 billion was released before market open.

May 7, 2026: On the earnings call, management stated that "conversion rates are down from where they were in Q1 due to macro factors" and that the $1 billion monthly funded volume target "looks like it's going to be deferred." August 3, 2026: After the Class Period closed, the Company announced that its founder and chief executive officer stepped down, effective immediately.

May 7, 2026: The "Deferred" Admission

Management told investors the target "looked highly doable this time last month," attributing the reversal to a rate spike and escalation in the Middle East. It is alleged that this sequence corrected earlier statements that lacked a reasonable basis when made.

"The chronology in this complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information between the March reaffirmation and the May 7 disclosure. Shareholders who purchased during that window are entitled to understand how a target described as highly doable became deferred within weeks." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BETR Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the BETR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Better Home & Finance Holding Company made materially false or misleading statements regarding its conversion funnel and the achievability of its $1 billion monthly funded volume target during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed that conversion rates had declined due to macro factors and that the $1 billion monthly target would be deferred, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Better Home & Finance Holding Company allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 13, 2026 to May 7, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the BETR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do BETR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BETR shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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