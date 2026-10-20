Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share And Forecast 2026-2030, 100+ Kpis - Q2 2026 Update Market To Reach US$130.7 Million As Charging And Fleet Electrification Scale

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Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sweden's electric vehicles market is forecast to grow by 8.8% annually to reach US$94.3 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 to 2030. Market value is projected to increase from US$86.6 million in 2025 to approximately US$130.7 million by 2030.

Electric vehicle demand shifts toward ownership economics

Sweden's electric vehicle market is moving beyond early adoption as purchasing decisions become increasingly influenced by total ownership cost, company-car policies, used EV availability, battery confidence, and access to reliable charging. Battery electric vehicles remain central to market development, while plug-in hybrids are gaining relevance among households and fleet operators seeking greater range flexibility.

The withdrawal of broad purchase incentives has increased the importance of affordability. Policy is moving toward targeted assistance, including a proposed EV premium for lower-income households in rural communities and areas with limited public transport. This approach is expected to support more inclusive adoption among consumers who rely heavily on private vehicles.

Automakers and dealers will increasingly compete through leasing, certified used EV programs, battery-health transparency, financing options, and bundled charging services. Monthly vehicle costs and practical access to charging are likely to have a greater impact on demand than individual model launches.

Charging infrastructure becomes a competitive priority

The expansion of Sweden's EV market depends on charging availability across homes, apartment buildings, workplaces, retail destinations, public locations, freight corridors, and logistics sites. Infrastructure development is shifting from charger volume toward deployment based on location, vehicle type, and operating requirements.

Residential and workplace charging will remain important for passenger vehicles, while depot and public charging will become increasingly significant for commercial fleets. Programs such as Ladda Bilen and newer funding initiatives for heavy-vehicle charging support infrastructure at depots, along major corridors, and throughout the TEN-T network.

Different operating environments will require distinct deployment strategies. Apartment-heavy cities need accessible shared charging, rural municipalities require broader geographic coverage, and freight operators need high-capacity infrastructure aligned with logistics schedules. Retailers, logistics hubs, and commercial property owners are expected to play a larger role because they control parking facilities and locations where vehicles remain stationary.

Commercial EV adoption moves into operational deployment

Electrification in Sweden is expanding across trucks, buses, industrial vehicles, construction equipment, and off-road applications. Volvo Trucks and Scania are advancing solutions for logistics, mining, construction, regional transport, and other commercial uses. Volvo Trucks has announced longer-range electric trucks with megawatt charging capability, while Scania has strengthened its industrial battery position through the acquisition of Northvolt Systems' Industrial Division.

Depot-based and regional transport are expected to scale faster than long-haul applications because predictable routes provide greater control over charging and vehicle utilization. Future adoption will depend on grid connection timelines, financing availability, charger utilization, uptime, and fleet operating costs. Sweden's domestic commercial vehicle industry also provides a strong platform for testing electric transport models that could later be expanded across Europe.

Competition centers on the electric vehicle ecosystem

Competition is shifting from vehicle availability toward integrated services combining EV models, charging access, energy contracts, software, battery support, and fleet management. Volvo Cars' collaboration with Vattenfall, which provides fossil-free home charging for Swedish battery electric vehicle customers, reflects this transition.

Over the next 2-4 years, manufacturers with strong charging partnerships, battery-service capabilities, digital platforms, and fleet solutions are expected to be better positioned. Charging operators may also consolidate as utilization rates, property partnerships, and location quality become more important than total charger count.

Volvo Cars remains a leading country-relevant participant, supported by its Swedish brand presence and expanding electric portfolio. Polestar is strengthening its position through retail network development and higher global sales. Tesla, Volkswagen, BYD, Kia, Hyundai, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz compete across the passenger electric vehicle market, while Volvo Trucks and Scania lead commercial electrification. Chinese manufacturers such as BYD are expected to maintain pricing pressure as customers compare affordability, range, and charging performance.

Recent ecosystem developments include a bidirectional-charging pilot launched by Vattenfall, Energy Bank, and Volkswagen to assess how vehicle batteries can support the electricity system. Wattif EV Sweden has also acquired Rexel Sweden's charging-station portfolio, reinforcing the trend toward infrastructure consolidation.

Report coverage and strategic value

The report provides data-driven analysis of Sweden's electric vehicle industry, including more than 100 KPIs covering market value, sales volume, EV penetration, vehicle categories, propulsion technologies, charging infrastructure, charging points, and adoption indicators. Historical analysis and forecasts through 2030 support market sizing, investment assessment, competitive benchmarking, and strategic planning.

Coverage includes:



Passenger and commercial electric vehicles, including light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty categories

Battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and key powertrain configurations

Vehicle classes, distance ranges, drive types, charging types, connectivity, and city tiers

Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and electric buses

AC and DC charging infrastructure, charging stations, and charging points

Residential, workplace, retail, on-street, and fleet depot charging locations

Slow, fast, rapid, and ultra-rapid charging infrastructure

Connector types, smart charging adoption, and vehicle-to-grid connectivity Competitive positioning and key player market share

The report enables automakers, battery manufacturers, charging operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, and investors to evaluate Sweden electric vehicle market opportunities. Its analytics-ready structure supports financial modeling, infrastructure planning, product development, partnership strategies, market entry decisions, and expansion initiatives across the country's evolving electric mobility ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Sweden Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Sweden Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Sweden Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Sweden Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Sweden Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Sweden Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Sweden Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Sweden Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Sweden All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Sweden Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Sweden Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Sweden Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Sweden Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Sweden Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Sweden Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Sweden SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Sweden Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Sweden Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Sweden Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Sweden Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Sweden Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Sweden Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Sweden Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Sweden Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Sweden Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Sweden Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Sweden Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Sweden Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Sweden Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Sweden Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Sweden Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Sweden Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Sweden Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Sweden Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Sweden Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Sweden Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Sweden Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Sweden Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Sweden Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Sweden Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Sweden Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Sweden Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Sweden Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Sweden Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Sweden Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Sweden On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Sweden Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Sweden Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Sweden Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Sweden Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Sweden Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Sweden Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Sweden Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Sweden Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Sweden Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Sweden Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Sweden Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Sweden Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Sweden Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Sweden Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Sweden Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Sweden Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Sweden Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Sweden Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Sweden Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Sweden Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Sweden Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Sweden Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Sweden Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Sweden Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Sweden Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Sweden Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Sweden Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

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