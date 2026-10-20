Kahuna Workforce Solutions Joins Infor Marketplace, Bringing Frontline Skills Intelligence To Infor HCM Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kahuna partnership gives Infor customers real-time visibility into frontline worker skills and competencies, helping close critical workforce gaps and improve operational readiness

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions, a leading frontline workforce readiness platform trusted by enterprise organizations, today announced it has been selected as a partner on the Infor Marketplace, the curated ecosystem of Infor-verified solutions built to extend the value of Infor's industry cloud suites. The addition of Kahuna gives Infor Human Capital Management (HCM) customers a direct path to frontline skills and competency data that traditional HR systems weren't built to capture.

Infor HCM delivers deep functionality for managing people, payroll and talent processes. Kahuna adds the dynamic, task-level skills data that most enterprise HCM platforms don't track, which is what determines whether a frontline workforce can get the job done. For manufacturing, energy, field services, healthcare and other operations-heavy organizations, the gap creates real business risk: no reliable way to confirm who is qualified to perform a specific task right now.

Kahuna provides a live, validated record of what each frontline worker is qualified and certified to do, and what training, assessments, certifications or new capabilities employees need as the organization prepares for what's next. Together, Kahuna and Infor give frontline organizations a clearer view of who is ready to do the work. Joint customers can:



Catch skills gaps and expirations early: Track certifications, qualifications and proficiency in real time, so problems surface before they affect production, safety or compliance.

Assign work based on proven readiness: Map skills to specific tasks and equipment, then match the right people to each job and shift.

Give frontline leaders the data they need: Equip shift supervisors with clear, visual skills data for daily staffing decisions.

Focus onboarding and cross-training: Target training to actual gaps instead of assumptions, so time goes where it's needed most.

Stay survey- and audit-ready: Make compliance reviews easier with an always-current record of certifications and qualifications across the organization. Build on the system they already use: Add validated skills data to existing Infor HCM workforce records.

“Most HCM systems know who someone is on paper. Kahuna tells you what they can actually do on the floor,” said Jai Shah, chief executive officer of Kahuna.“Joining the Infor Marketplace lets us put validated skills data directly into the hands of Infor customers who are already managing their workforce in Infor HCM, without forcing them to rip and replace anything. They get a unified view of their people and capabilities in the systems they already trust.”

Kahuna is now available on the Infor Marketplace. Learn more at .

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading frontline workforce readiness platform built for enterprise operations. Through its Skills Manager, Ladder, CertIQ and Skills Aggregator solutions, Kahuna helps operations, HR and learning leaders gain real-time visibility into validated skills, workforce readiness, career advancement and organizational capability. Kahuna serves organizations in healthcare, energy, field services and manufacturing, supporting teams responsible for hundreds to tens of thousands of frontline employees. For more information, visit kahunaworkforce.com.

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