Mycardiologist Opens New Ambulatory Care Center In Miami Lakes, Expanding Access To Outpatient Cardiovascular Care

The center was created to provide patients with access to specialized cardiovascular procedures in an outpatient setting while giving referring physicians another option for coordinating their patients' cardiac care.

For many patients, receiving care in an outpatient setting can be a simpler and more convenient experience than going to a hospital. Because the center is focused specifically on cardiovascular procedures, patients may spend less time at the facility, experience a more streamlined process and, in many cases, have lower overall costs for their care.

The Ambulatory Care Center specializes exclusively in cardiovascular care and is supported by a team of experienced cardiologists and clinical staff. The facility provides a range of diagnostic and interventional services, including cardiac catheterization, coronary angioplasty, peripheral angiography and angioplasty, pacemaker and defibrillator placement, and implantable loop recorder placement. Click here to view all services.

“We wanted to create a center where patients could receive specialized cardiovascular care in a setting that is focused entirely on their needs,” said Harry Aldrich, M.D., F.A.C.C., at MyCardiologist.“This center allows us to bring together experienced physicians, clinical staff and specialized technology while making the overall process as streamlined as possible for patients and the physicians who care for them.”

The MyCardiologist and CardioMDM teams bring together experienced physicians across multiple areas of cardiovascular medicine, including general cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, vascular medicine and structural heart care. The physician team currently includes Diego Celli, Edward Chu, Miguel Diaz, Jaime Ghitelman, Jose Martel, Marquand Patton, Vianka Perez, Harold Rivner, Eric Schroeder and Lowie Van Assche. Click here to view all physicians.

The new facility also provides an opportunity to streamline communication between cardiologists and referring physicians. MyCardiologist is working to make the referral process simple and efficient, helping physicians connect their patients with the appropriate cardiovascular services.

“Communication with referring physicians is an important part of what we are trying to accomplish,” said Dr. Aldrich.“Our goal is to make it easy for physicians to understand what we offer, know when the center may be appropriate for their patients, and have a straightforward process for getting those patients the care they need.”

For more information about the MyCardiologist Ambulatory Care Center and its services, visit MyCardiologistCare.com

About MyCardiologist

MyCardiologist is a South Florida cardiovascular practice providing comprehensive heart and vascular care through a team of experienced cardiologists and medical professionals. The practice provides a broad range of cardiovascular services focused on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of heart disease. As part of its continued growth, MyCardiologist has expanded its services with the opening of the MyCardiologist Ambulatory Care Center, a dedicated outpatient facility where established MyCardiologist patients can receive specialized cardiovascular procedures and care.

MyCardiologist Ambulatory Care Center

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