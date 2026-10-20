Eversource Energy Wins 2026 Itron Innovator Award For Creating Blueprint For Utility Modernization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized for leadership in resilient connectivity, grid edge intelligence and advanced distribution operations



Eversource wins the 2026 Itron Innovator Award for advancing AMI beyond meter reading.

Recognized for modernizing grid operations with resilient connectivity and grid edge intelligence. Utility is also evaluating partner-powered EV Awareness distributed intelligence applications to strengthen grid planning.



LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, announced that Eversource, New England's largest energy provider serving more than 4.4 million customers, is the recipient of the 2026 Itron Innovator Award. The award recognizes an Itron customer that demonstrates innovation through the use of Itron solutions and the Itron technology partner ecosystem. Eversource was selected for creating a practical blueprint for utility modernization, moving advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) beyond meter reading and toward an open, adaptable platform. The company received the award at Itron Inspire 2026, Itron's premier customer-focused event.

Eversource was recognized for several initiatives, including:



Resilient Connectivity: To address variable network conditions across its service territory, Eversource worked with Itron and three of Itron's strategic communication technology partners, AT&T, KORE Wireless and Verizon Wireless, to develop a multi-carrier eSIM solution, including the deployment of Itron Intelligent Connectivity and Managed Cellular Backhaul. The solution allows Itron GenTM5 Cellular Access Points to automatically switch to an available cellular network when conditions change, reducing single-carrier risk and supporting continuous connectivity for utility operations.

Advanced Grid Operations: Eversource is working with Itron and GE Vernova on a planned pilot focused on bringing voltage and transformer-level insights into its Advanced Distribution Management System. The collaboration is intended to help improve voltage performance, identify potential issues earlier and make more effective use of existing grid assets. The current scope is expected to use data from approximately 25,000 meters and more than 3,700 transformers to support Volt/VAR Optimization and help operators better monitor and respond to changing grid conditions. EV Awareness: Eversource is also evaluating EV Awareness applications from Itron's distributed intelligence Partner Ecosystem. Running directly on next-generation Itron smart meters, the applications identify when and where EV charging occurs, providing real-time insight for grid planning and operations teams. The utility is using the pilot to better understand charging behavior and assess how grid edge intelligence can help address the growing impact of EV adoption on the distribution network.



Together, these efforts reflect Eversource's broader approach to turning connected grid data into actionable intelligence across its operations and enables the utility to provide more reliable, higher quality and more insightful service to Eversource customers.

"At Eversource, we're focused every day on keeping costs as low as possible for customers while ensuring safe, reliable service in the face of growing demand from electrification and large-load users in an increasingly complex operating environment and energy landscape with non-negotiable customer expectations,” said Penni Conner, Eversource Executive Vice President of Customer Experience and Energy Strategy. "We're proud to be recognized for a customer-first approach to building upon our existing AMI network and constantly pursuing new capabilities that can support grid operations and provide greater visibility across our system – ultimately benefiting our entire region. Our priority has always been delivering safe, reliable service to our customers with an ever-present focus on affordability, and our collaboration with industry partners is critical to our ability to deliver on that commitment.”

"Utilities are looking for new ways to get more value from their infrastructure and use data more effectively across their organizations," said Ben Huggins, senior vice president of Customer and Market Experience at Itron. "Eversource is doing exactly that, demonstrating how utilities can evolve AMI beyond its traditional role and leverage it as a foundation for intelligence at the grid edge. We are proud to recognize Eversource for its use of Itron solutions and the Itron technology partner ecosystem to advance its modernization efforts, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years ahead.”

About the Itron Technology Partner Ecosystem

The Itron technology partner ecosystem helps utilities accelerate innovation by connecting Itron's solutions with complementary technologies. Through this collaborative approach, customers can address evolving operational challenges, maximize existing investments and turn data into actionable intelligence.

To learn more about the Itron technology partner ecosystem, visit Itron Partners.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and[/or] other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

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Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

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Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

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Itron, Inc.



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