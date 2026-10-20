Digital Pathology Market To Reach USD 2.86 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 12.5% Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the global digital pathology market will grow from USD 1.58 billion in 2026 to USD 2.86 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Market growth is fueled by rising cancer incidence, increasing demand for faster and more accurate disease diagnosis, rapid digital transformation across hospitals, growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in pathology interpretation. The expanding applications of digital pathology in drug discovery, preclinical research, and clinical trials are further creating demand for advanced digital imaging and analytical solutions.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 1.58 billion

Market forecast, 2031: USD 2.86 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 12.5% (2026–2031)

Key product segment: Hardware

Leading type segment: Human pathology

Leading therapeutic area: Oncology

Key application segment: Clinical diagnostics

Growth opportunity: Affordable scanner development for low-resource settings and AI-enabled digital pathology solutions Key players: Danaher Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Sectra AB (Sweden), and Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)

Why This Market Matters

The digital pathology market is expanding as healthcare providers and research institutions increasingly adopt digital technologies to improve diagnostic efficiency, accuracy, and workflow productivity. Rising cancer incidence and the growing burden of chronic diseases are increasing the need for faster and more accurate diagnostic solutions. Digital pathology enables pathologists to review digital slides, collaborate remotely, and consult specialists without physically transporting glass slides. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence into pathology workflows supports faster slide analysis, helps identify cases requiring urgent attention, and allows pathologists to focus on complex cases. Growing applications in drug discovery, preclinical research, and clinical trials are further supporting market expansion.

Market Overview

The digital pathology market is undergoing a significant transformation as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions increasingly transition from conventional microscopy to digital workflows. Whole-slide imaging (WSI) scanners, image management software, cloud-based platforms, and AI-enabled analytical tools are becoming important components of digital pathology systems. Increasing adoption of telepathology, growing demand for precision medicine, and the need to improve laboratory throughput are driving the adoption of these technologies. However, high initial capital investment in scanners, software platforms, storage infrastructure, and employee training remains a major challenge, particularly for smaller laboratories. The development of affordable scanners presents an opportunity to expand adoption in low-resource settings.

Analyst Perspective

The digital pathology industry is moving toward integrated diagnostic ecosystems that combine whole-slide imaging, digital workflow management, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. These technologies are helping healthcare providers improve diagnostic efficiency, support remote consultations, and facilitate collaboration between pathologists across different locations. AI-enabled solutions can accelerate slide review and assist in prioritizing cases that require urgent attention. At the same time, affordable scanner development could broaden access to digital pathology among smaller laboratories and healthcare facilities. Companies that combine advanced imaging technologies, AI-powered analysis, secure data management, and interoperable workflow solutions are positioned to benefit from the market's expansion.

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Segment Analysis

By product, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market. Whole-slide imaging (WSI) scanners are essential components of digital pathology systems because they convert conventional glass slides into digital images that can be reviewed, studied, stored, and shared. Increasing adoption of digital pathology in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, universities, and research facilities is supporting demand for advanced scanning systems.

By type, the human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the market, driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases requiring accurate diagnosis. Growing demand for precision medicine, increasing pathology testing volumes, and rising adoption of digital pathology in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are supporting segment growth. Digital pathology also facilitates faster slide reviews, remote consultations, and collaboration between specialists.

By therapeutic area, oncology accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market. The increasing global incidence of cancer and the growing need for rapid, accurate diagnostics are driving the adoption of digital pathology in oncology. The increasing emphasis on personalized cancer treatment and accurate disease assessment is further supporting demand for digital pathology technologies in this segment.

By technology, conventional digital pathology held a significant share of the market in 2025, supported by the adoption of whole-slide imaging scanners, digital workflow management systems, and image management software. Healthcare facilities continue to digitize conventional microscopy workflows by converting glass slides into digital images that can be scanned, stored, viewed, and shared remotely. Growing telepathology requirements, increasing pathology caseloads, and the need for improved operational efficiency are contributing to this trend.

By application, clinical diagnostics is expected to account for a significant share of the digital pathology market in 2025. Increasing use of digital pathology for routine disease diagnosis and cancer screening, rising diagnostic workloads, and the need for faster and more efficient diagnostic processes are supporting adoption. Advances in whole-slide imaging, artificial intelligence, and image analysis are further improving diagnostic workflows and supporting precision medicine initiatives. Other applications include preclinical research, clinical trials, telepathology, academic and translational research, and education and training.

By end user, hospitals and health systems are expected to represent a significant segment of the market, supported by the adoption of digital pathology for primary diagnosis, increasing workloads, rising cancer cases, and investments in healthcare digital transformation. Hospitals are implementing whole-slide imaging scanners, imaging software, AI-enabled diagnostic solutions, and telepathology systems to improve operational productivity and support accurate diagnoses. Other end users include diagnostic and reference laboratories, veterinary laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic and research institutes.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific represents an important growth opportunity for the digital pathology market, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare investments, and the growing digitization of healthcare services. Countries such as China and India are investing in healthcare infrastructure and medical technologies, creating opportunities for digital pathology adoption. China's Healthy China 2030 initiative aims to improve healthcare facilities, while increasing public and private healthcare expenditure in India is supporting the development of healthcare services and equipment. Investments in infrastructure and digitization across Southeast Asia are also contributing to regional market opportunities. Growing investment in healthcare technology and the adoption of digital solutions are expected to support further market development across the region.

Key Industry Trends



Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in pathology interpretation

Growing use of whole-slide imaging scanners for digitizing conventional glass slides

Rising demand for telepathology and remote consultations

Expanding applications of digital pathology in oncology, drug discovery, preclinical research, and clinical trials

Increasing adoption of cloud-based imaging and digital workflow management solutions

Growing demand for affordable scanners to support adoption in low-resource settings Increasing focus on data privacy, cybersecurity, and protection of patient information

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the digital pathology market includes established healthcare technology, diagnostics, and imaging companies, alongside specialized digital pathology and AI solution providers. Major players include Danaher Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Sectra AB (Sweden), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan). Other prominent companies include Quanterix, Hologic, Inc., 3DHISTECH, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Huron Technologies International Inc., Indica Labs, LLC, OptraSCAN, Glencoe Software, Inc., Aiforia, Paige AI, Inc., Proscia Inc., PathAI, Inc., Evident, KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD., Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Motic Digital Pathology, Morphle Labs Inc., Grundium Oy, and Curiosis Inc.

These companies provide whole-slide imaging scanners, digital pathology software, image management systems, and AI-enabled analytical solutions. Competition is shaped by product innovation, imaging capabilities, workflow integration, AI-based analysis, and the ability to support secure collaboration across healthcare and research environments.

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