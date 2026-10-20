Vernon College Deploys Zeroeyes AI Gun Detection And Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Texas Community College Strengthens Campus Safety with Proactive Solution

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed by Vernon College to help protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats. Teksys, Inc., a Houston-based security systems and connectivity solutions provider, worked to facilitate the deployment.

With campuses in the rural north Texas communities of Vernon and Wichita Falls, Vernon College serves approximately 2,300 students across a legislatively designated 12-county service area. Committed to student-centered, high-impact education, the college provides accessible learning opportunities while fostering a welcoming and inclusive campus environment.

The ZeroEyes deployment expands on the college's mission to maintain a proactive approach to a safe learning environment. Other parts of its comprehensive security strategy include a campus-wide camera system, AlertMedia emergency mass notification technology, direct radio communication with local law enforcement agencies in both Vernon and Wichita Falls, and specialized protective equipment for campus police officers.

“At Vernon College, protecting our students, faculty, and staff is central to everything we do,” said Dr. Dusty R. Johnston, President of Vernon College. “We continually evaluate and adopt resources that improve our ability to respond decisively in critical situations. ZeroEyes strengthens our overall safety approach and supports a more prepared and responsive campus environment.”

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is determined to be valid, alerts and actionable intelligence - including visual description, gun type, and last known location - are dispatched to law enforcement and school officials, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

“ZeroEyes represents the kind of solution every campus should consider as part of a modern safety strategy,” said David Madrigal, Teksys Inc. senior engineer . “Vernon College stands out for its proactive mindset and willingness to invest in tools that support a safer learning and working environment for its community.”

“Teksys Inc. brings strong expertise in public safety technology implementation, and their collaboration has been instrumental in supporting Vernon College's security infrastructure,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. “We're pleased to partner with them to implement the ZeroEyes solution.”

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

About Teksys, Inc.

Teksys, Inc. was not intended to be just another Houston security systems and connectivity solutions provider. Our company was founded with the principle of being a technology partner for our clients. Through our many partnerships and clientele, we have proven ourselves as a leading provider of connectivity and security solutions that enable and transform the way communities and businesses gather, manage and communicate information.

As a certified MBE and Texas HUB, we are committed to utilizing the latest advances in technology to improve public safety, communications, education, knowledge and quality of life, while providing best-in-class customer service.

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