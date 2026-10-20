Intelligent Diva Releases“I'm Covered,” Blending Gospel Rap, Original Vocals, And Humanai Music Innovation

Award-winning artist and AI innovator celebrates gospel roots in a new single and video, blending faith, vocals, cinematic storytelling, and generative AI.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent recording artist, songwriter, vocalist, creative producer, and award-winning AI innovator Intelligent Diva (Chincia Kenner) officially releases her new single,“I'm Covered,” available now across major music streaming platforms, accompanied by an official music video on YouTube.Blending gospel rap, Christian hip-hop, inspirational music, original vocal performances, and AI-assisted multimedia production, I'm Covered demonstrates how independent artists can incorporate artificial intelligence into the creative process without sacrificing originality, artistic identity, or human performance.Returning to the Gospel Roots That Never Left HerFor Intelligent Diva, gospel music is where her musical journey began. Growing up singing in church and community gospel choirs, she developed an appreciation for vocal harmonies, inspirational music, and the connection between music and faith.Her first released gospel single,“Sinner's Prayer,” featured her mother, brother, and daughter and became her first Billboard hit. She later released“Mission Living With Purpose” and, as a member of the human–AI collaborative music group 4U2ID,“Trying To Stand,” which earned recognition on independent radio charts.With I'm Covered, Intelligent Diva returns to her gospel foundation while embracing the rhythmic energy of contemporary rap.Original Vocals and AI-Assisted Music ProductionAs songwriter and performing vocalist, Intelligent Diva contributed her own original rap, singing, background vocals, and ad-libs. She experimented with different keys, vocal textures, and arrangements, blending her natural performances with the choir and AI vocalist.Rather than relying exclusively on AI-generated music, she actively participated as a songwriter, rapper, singer, and creative producer. The project demonstrates how original human vocal performances and AI-generated musical elements can coexist within the same recording.Her philosophy remains:“Collaborate with AI, not replace a human with AI.”Behind the Music Video: Creative Direction and Generative AIThe official I'm Covered music video expands the single into a cinematic inspirational music experience. Intelligent Diva directed the creative process using original photography, her own wardrobe, customized digital assets, and AI-assisted production tools.Her workflow incorporated:Scoreflow Ecosystem GPT: Supporting scene direction, storytelling, and creative organization.Tad AI and Tad AI MV: Contributing to music direction, camera-angle concepts, and AI-assisted video production.The New Black: Developing customized wardrobe mockups, including white-and-gold designs.Original Photography: Using personal reference images to guide character representation and styling.Generative AI and Prompt Engineering: Developing coordinated scenes and visual transitions.Human Creative Oversight: Reviewing generated content, selecting scenes, maintaining character consistency, and making final artistic decisions.By combining these technologies with her own artistic knowledge, Intelligent Diva maintained control over the project's creative vision.A Cost-Conscious Approach to Independent ProductionProfessional music video production can require substantial financial resources. Intelligent Diva approached I'm Covered by combining existing personal assets, original photography, customized AI workflows, and her creative expertise.Her process incorporated concept development, storyboarding, vocal arrangement direction, wardrobe visualization, scene design, AI-assisted cinematography, and quality review into one coordinated workflow.Although specific production savings have not been publicly quantified, the project demonstrates how AI-assisted production can create efficiencies in independent multimedia development.A Milestone in Intellectual Property: Scoreflow Ecosystem GPTIn October 2026, Intelligent Diva received her first U.S. Copyright Office Certificate of Registration for the Scoreflow Ecosystem GPT framework documentation, with an effective registration date of March 19, 2026.Scoreflow supports structured production concepts, storytelling, scene direction, and collaborative multimedia projects. For I'm Covered, she incorporated the framework into the music video's creative direction and visual development.The registration marks an important milestone in documenting and protecting her original authored creative work, connecting intellectual property development with AI-powered content production.Radio-Chart Success and a Multidisciplinary CareerIntelligent Diva's independent music career includes Billboard recognition, independent radio-chart placements, Digital Radio Tracker (DRT) recognition, and airplay across stations in the United States and Canada. All her previously released human–AI music collaborations have charted on radio.Her broader professional background spans entertainment, enterprise technology, entrepreneurship, and artificial intelligence innovation. She is an independent recording artist, songwriter, vocalist, voice actor, scriptwriter, producer, and multimedia storyteller, with IMDb-listed work across multiple areas of screen production.With more than 28 years of enterprise experience spanning healthcare operations, software quality assurance, technology leadership, and AI innovation, she brings both creative and technical expertise to her work.As founder of Intelligent Diva Enterprises & AI Ventures, her technology portfolio includes Scoreflow Ecosystem GPT, Hyvionexa, an AI-powered sales and marketing intelligence platform, and Agentic QA Collective, an AI ecosystem focused on collaborative quality assurance and validation. Her work has earned 2025 and 2026 Global Recognition Awards.Her productions bring together original songwriting, human vocal performances, creative direction, AI-assisted technology, and quality oversight, reflecting her commitment to human-led creative production and innovation.“I'm Covered” - Available NowReleased October 16, 2026, I'm Covered combines gospel rap, inspirational storytelling, original human vocals, AI-assisted musical elements, and a cinematic visual experience. The release celebrates faith, perseverance, spiritual protection, and creative innovation.Listen to“I'm Covered”Spotify - Stream“I'm Covered” on SpotifyApple Music - Stream“I'm Covered” on Apple MusicDeezer - Stream“I'm Covered” on DeezerWatch the Official Music Video on YouTubeAdditional YouTube ReleaseExplore Intelligent Diva MusicOfficial website:Merchandise:Instagram:About Intelligent DivaIntelligent Diva (Chincia Kenner) is an independent recording artist, songwriter, vocalist, voice actor, scriptwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and award-winning AI innovator based in Jacksonville, Florida. As founder of Intelligent Diva Enterprises & AI Ventures, she combines more than 28 years of enterprise experience with music, multimedia entertainment, publishing, digital content, and custom AI development.Her creative philosophy is simple:“Collaborate with AI, not replace a human with AI.”Release InformationSong: I'm CoveredArtist: Intelligent DivaRelease Date: October 16, 2026Genres: Gospel Rap / Christian Hip-Hop / Inspirational Hip-HopSongwriter: Intelligent DivaHuman Vocal Performances: Rap, singing, background vocals, and ad-libsAdditional Vocal Production: AI Vocalist and ChoirMusic and Video Production: Human–AI CollaborationCreative Direction: Intelligent DivaIndependent Brand: Intelligent Diva Music / Diva Underground Records

Chincia Kenner

Diva Underground Records

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Intelligent Diva Releases“I'm Covered,” Blending Gospel Rap, Original Vocals, and Human–AI Music Innovation News Provided By Release News October 20, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional



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