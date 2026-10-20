Waslo Adds Website Chat, Putting One AI Agent And One Inbox Behind Every Channel

Waslo's shared inbox: one AI agent answering on WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Telegram, email and website chat.

The AI agent that answers customers on WhatsApp and Instagram now runs on a business's own website, learns its pages and keeps every chat in one inbox.

- Ahmad Kadourah, founder of WasloMERSIN, TURKEY, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Waslo, a product of Tec-ads LTD, has added website chat to its multi-channel AI agent. Businesses that already use Waslo to answer customers on WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Telegram and email can now put the same agent on their own website, so a visitor who opens the chat at midnight gets the same accurate answer as a customer who writes on WhatsApp.Most website chat tools are a separate product with a separate inbox. A business ends up training one bot for its site and another for its messaging apps, and leads from the website sit apart from everything else. Waslo takes a different approach: the website widget uses the same knowledge base, product catalog and instructions as every other channel, and website conversations land in the shared inbox next to WhatsApp and Instagram chats.Setup is designed for small teams without developers. Waslo can scan the business's website so the agent learns its pages and products, and the widget installs by pasting one script tag into the site or by switching on the Waslo app embed in a Shopify theme. Before a chat starts, the business can ask visitors for their name, phone number or email, and choose which of those are required.Once the conversation begins, the agent answers in the visitor's language, can show products with prices and photos, scores each lead as Hot, Warm or Cold, and can book an appointment in Google Calendar or Cal. When a visitor asks for a person, the chat is handed to the team in the inbox, as on any other channel.The widget is built with abuse and privacy in mind. By default each site is limited to 300 AI replies a day, so a bot cannot drain a business's credit balance, and conversations from visitors who never leave contact details are deleted after 180 days."Customers don't care which channel they use. They just want an answer. With website chat, a business has one agent and one inbox for its website and every messaging app, so no lead gets lost between tools," said Ahmad Kadourah, founder of Waslo.Waslo is used by clinics, real estate agencies, restaurants and online stores, and its dashboard is available in English, Arabic, Turkish, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese. New accounts receive 75 free credits without a card, credit packs start at $9, and the flat Growth plan is $149 per month with no per-seat charges. More information and a free sign-up are available at .About WasloWaslo is a multi-channel AI agent for customer conversations, built by Tec-ads LTD in Mersin, Türkiye. It answers customers, qualifies and routes leads, books appointments and hands off to humans across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Telegram, email and website chat, and is available to developers as the Waslo Agent API. Website:

Ahmad Kadourah

Tec-ads LTD (Waslo)

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Waslo Adds Website Chat, Putting One AI Agent and One Inbox Behind Every Channel News Provided By Tec-ads LTD (Waslo) October 20, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Social Media, Technology



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