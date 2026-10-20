2026 "Show Us Our Countertops" Contest Open Until November 21!

One weekend countertop transformation with a Daich Coatings countertop kit!

2025 Contest Winner! Marble Dream in Cosmos Black on kitchen countertop!

2026“Show Us Our Countertops Contest” offers $3,000 in prizes for outstanding DIY bathroom and kitchen countertop projects done with Daich Coatings kits.

- Peter Daich, President of Daich Coatings

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026“Show Us Our Countertops Contest,” sponsored by Daich Coatings, is now underway. People are invited to send in their kitchen and bathroom countertop DIY projects using Daich Coatings kits for a chance to win a total of $3,000 in prizes.

Outstanding Kitchen Countertop Project and Outstanding Bathroom Countertop Project categories are open for anyone using SpreadStoneTM Mineral Select Countertop Kits, LuxROCK® ULTRA Solid Surface Granite Kits, and the Marble Dream® Resurfacing Kits during the past five years. Six winners will each receive $500 in Daich Coatings credit on a future order.

“Entering the contest is free and easy,” says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings.“Just download the form and send it in with three pictures of a finished countertop project. We'll use lots of the entry pictures on our social media pages to highlight all the fantastic DIY work done by people using our different DIY countertop kits.”

Go to to download the entry form and rules for the contest. Final date to enter is November 21, 2026. Entrants must have installed the Daich Coatings countertop kit product within the past five years, between 2021 and 2026, and live in the 48 contiguous United States. Multiple entries are allowed. Winners will be announced on December 1, 2026.



Pre-Holiday Home DIY Upgrades

Daich Coatings countertop kits transform plain, drab kitchen and bathroom countertops with new, luxurious finishes. Taking just one weekend to complete, the projects are ideal to get a home upgraded before families come to visit for the holidays.

The company's three most popular DIY kits each cover up to 40 square feet of space and include everything needed to complete a countertop project:

LuxROCKTM ULTRA Solid Surface Granite Kit – $299.99 – Four-step kit with simple roll-on applications of products, resulting in a smooth-as-glass granite surface. Blending of real stone with stunning mineral highlights. Five color options: Galaxy Black, Platinum White, Basalt, Crystal Quartz and Carrara. (20 square foot coverage kit available for $179.99.)

Marble Dream® ULTRA Kit - $199.99 – Use a blow dryer to gain a marble surface in either Pristine White or Cosmos Black. The ingredients and heat react with each other to create a hard, authentic-looking marble coating. Choose from a soft, swirling effect or more distinctive veined marble finish.

SpreadStoneTM Mineral Select OPTIMA Series Kit - $199.99 – Create a speckled stone appearance, with the final finish either smooth or textured, depending on your choice. The four-step process results in a low-sheen, natural stone slab look. Available in 8 colors.

“Even the most novice DIYer can do these projects,” says Daich.“Honestly, most of the time a person spends waiting for an application to dry and cure so they can move on to the next step. By the end of the weekend they have a brand-new surface!”

All finished Daich Coatings surfaces resist stains, heat and impact. Application of products is low odor and low VOCs. Sinks, plumbing fixtures and countertops do not need to be removed before applying products, saving homeowners time and hassle. Products can be applied to laminates, concrete, plywood, MDF, stone, pre-coated and solid surfaces. The final surface is kept food safe and intact with a polyurethane clear coat.

“These kits save homeowners thousands of dollars from purchasing real marble, granite and stone countertop for their homes,” says Daich.“At the end of just one weekend a homeowner has a luxuriously new surface that is totally amazing. The newest Marble Dream ULTRA kit is especially so appealing and easy to do it absolutely astonishes people.”

“Whichever kit a person chooses, all the essentials are included to create a winning home

improvement project. We offer options that transform spaces beautifully, economically and quickly. In all cases the results are stunning and the 'I did it myself' sense of pride can't be beat.”

Daich Coatings products are available online at The Home Depot® and Lowe's®. They can also be purchased (with FREE SHIPPING) directly from Daich Coatings.

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Kathleen Susan Ziprik

Daich Coatings

+1 678-521-1426

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2026“Show Us Our Countertops” Contest News Provided By Daich Coatings October 20, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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