Talegen Launches Free AI Readiness Assessment To Help Small Businesses Prepare For AI Automation

New two-minute assessment helps business owners identify operational gaps before investing in AI tools.

- Rob Kennedy, CEOYORK, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Talegen LLC, a York-based software development and AI consulting company, has launched a free online AI Readiness Assessment to help small and mid-sized businesses answer an important question before investing in artificial intelligence: Is the work they want to automate actually ready for it?Rather than recommending AI products, the assessment asks business owners to focus on one recurring process and evaluate how well it operates today. Ten multiple-choice questions examine whether the process is consistent, whether information comes from a trusted source, whether mistakes can be caught before they affect customers, and who is responsible when something goes wrong.Consider a service business using AI to draft customer emails. A customer cancels an appointment, but the AI assistant relies on outdated information and drafts a confirmation instead. Who catches the error before the message is sent? Who is responsible for correcting the underlying information? These are the kinds of operational risks the assessment helps business owners recognize before introducing more automation.“A business can use AI every day and still not be ready to rely on it,” said Rob Kennedy, founder and CEO of Talegen.“If your processes are inconsistent, your data is scattered, or no one owns the decisions, AI can amplify those problems instead of solving them. We built this assessment to help business owners understand where they stand, identify what needs attention, and make informed decisions before investing in more technology.”The free assessment takes approximately two minutes and requires no account or sales consultation. Participants provide their name, business name, and email address to receive a readiness score from 0 to 100, an explanation of the factors influencing their score, and a practical next step they can take independently. Results remain accessible for future reference, allowing businesses to repeat the assessment and compare their progress.The AI Readiness Assessment is available now at .About TalegenTalegen helps small and mid-sized businesses close the gaps between their people, processes, and software. Headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, the company serves businesses throughout Central Pennsylvania and across the United States, providing custom software development, business automation, systems integration, practical AI solutions, and cloud engineering.Rather than starting with another software purchase, the approach begins with understanding how a business actually operates, from quoting and service dispatch to client intake. Solutions may involve connecting existing systems, automating repetitive work, applying AI where it adds measurable value, or developing purpose-built applications.Founded by Rob Kennedy, a former Amazon software development leader and experienced enterprise software architect, the company brings enterprise-level engineering expertise to growing businesses. The focus is on straightforward guidance, solving real operational problems, and building reliable systems that teams can confidently use and maintain.For more information, visit .

Rob Kennedy

Talegen, LLC

+1 717-382-8366

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Talegen Launches Free AI Readiness Assessment to Help Small Businesses Prepare for AI Automation News Provided By Talegen, LLC October 20, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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