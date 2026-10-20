Safe Harbor Coaching Launches Composer, A Private App For When A Drink Is Part Of The Job

Composer gives professionals a private check-in before client dinners and networking events.

Composer gives professionals private guidance in the moment a drink is offered. It is live at composercoach.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safe Harbor Coaching today launched Composer, a private, AI-powered decision-support app for executives, sales leaders, entrepreneurs, and consultants who do business in rooms where a drink is part of the job. Composer is live now at . It is not a beta.Client dinners, conferences, networking events, and executive entertainment are where a great deal of business is actually done. Organizations spend heavily on leadership development, executive coaching, and compliance. Almost nothing helps a professional decide, in the moment, how to handle the drink in front of them and still leave the room with their judgment intact. Composer was built for that hour.A person opens a private session. There is no public profile, no streak, and no surveillance. They tell Composer what is in front of them: a client dinner tonight, a conference next week, a toast in ninety seconds. Composer answers with concise, specific guidance and words they can actually say. They rehearse the sentence before they walk in. They can open the same session again while the meeting is still happening. Over time Composer learns their goals, their pressure points, and the moments that matter, and the guidance gets more specific to them.The company calls it a performance tool. It is not a sobriety app, a wellness tracker, or a clinical product. It does not use recovery language. It does not diagnose anyone, and it is not treatment, a sponsor, or crisis care."Composer does not help professionals recover from poor decisions. It helps them prevent poor decisions before they happen," the company says. The public line is: "Because the hardest no happens in public."Founder Bill Wacker built Composer in Cleveland after a career in enterprise technology, cybersecurity sales, and executive relationships. Those jobs are spent in the rooms the product is for. Composer is the private advisor he wanted beside him there: immediate, confidential, and free of labels.Kristina Witmer, quoted on the company's site, said: "Composer really stands out because it gets the realities of high-stakes business - it isn't just another wellness app."Composer is a progressive web app and works on a phone. Every plan includes a 10-day free trial, with no charge until day 11. Cancel before day 11 and nothing is billed. Checkout is through Stripe. Founding member access is $49 a year, and that founders' rate stays locked for life. Monthly access is $9.99. Standard annual access is $99.Media contactBill WackerFounder, ComposerSafe Harbor CoachingCleveland, Ohio...About Safe Harbor CoachingSafe Harbor Coaching is the Cleveland company behind Composer. Composer is a private AI decision-support system for high performers who work in alcohol-present business environments. It is not recovery, therapy, or a wellness program.###

William Wacker

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Safe Harbor Coaching Launches Composer, a Private App for When a Drink is Part of the Job News Provided By safe-harbor-coaching/Composer October 20, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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