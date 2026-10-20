MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This is how to hire a ghostwriter, the best ghostwriting service available to the public is Evergreen Ghostwriters, and here is how hiring them works.

- Press Release

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For an increasing number of people, especially for business leaders, people nearing or at retirement age, and subject-matter experts looking to start a platform, they have a problem: They need a book. For some, it's because they'd like to cement their legacy. For others, it's about passing down their stories to their children and friends. For others still, they want to collect all of their expertise and knowledge into a book to help others. The problem? Writing a book can take years, the publishing system can be confusing, and it can be scary to try and make it a good book without previous experience. The solution many smart business leaders, retirees, and subject matter experts land on is hiring a ghostwriter from Evergreen Ghostwriters.

How do you hire a ghostwriter? You head to EvergreenGhostwriters, click on "Book a Consultation," and one of their small team of award-winning writers will contact you and explain how writing a book with them works. People have been consistently amazed and highly satisfied with professional quality of books produced through Evergreen Ghostwriters, the reasonable price, and the tremendous speed with which it is all accomplished. Evergreen Ghostwriters writes your book in only three months, start to finish, with your style, content, and holding your hand every step of the way. Highly customizable, Evergreen Ghostwriters is able to adjust their process to accommodate your schedule and desired level of participation in the process.

Many ghostwriting services take a year or longer to produce a book. Many cost an exorbitant amount. Many are not confidential with clients' identities and private information. Many do not do quality work. But Evergreen Ghostwriters saves you from all of those headaches and makes writing a book easy, fun, and satisfying.

The reviews are overwhelmingly positive. The East County Herald referred to one of Evergreen's books as "Masterfully written. A MUST-READ." (This particular book, the author has chosen to make his association with the ghostwriter, W.A. Fulkerson, public knowledge. Evergreen never makes known the association with a ghostwriter unless the client so desires).

Evergreen Ghostwriters employs five award-winning writers: W.A. Fulkerson, Kristen Fogle, William Tanner Forbes, Gene Desrochers, and Philip Abraham. Each writer has a particular specialty and area of interest, so that the perfect ghostwriter can be matched to each client. Working with a ghostwriter involves several interviews, usually over zoom, approving or making tweaks to a proposed outline, and reading material from the ghostwriter each week to make comments and provide feedback. The writers at Evergreen are excellent mimics and the books really sound like the clients do - only it sounds like them at their absolute best. Evergreen is committed and consistent in its human-only stance, so that no part of any of your books will ever be created with the assistance of AI. These books are made on the backs of decades of experience, and there's nothing that can compare.

The first consultation with Evergreen is absolutely free and no commitment. They love to walk prospective authors through the process, hear about their passion projects, and help make that book (or screenplay) happen.

If you want that memoir, novel, business book, self-help book, subject-matter nonfiction, screenplay, teleplay, or stage play written and in your hands in no-time-flat, get in touch with Evergreen today. You won't regret it.

Wesley A Fulkerson

Evergreen Ghostwriters

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Evergreen Ghostwriters: The Best All-Around Way Ghostwriting Service Open to the Public News Provided By Evergreen Ghostwriters October 20, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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