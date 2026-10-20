Free API Sandbox For Proptech Startups: Homesage.Ai Opens 155M+ Property Dataset

Proptech startups can test Homesage's real estate APIs on 155M+ US properties for free

Proptech startups can test Homesage's real estate APIs on real US property data with 300 free credits before they pay anything.

- Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homesage opened a free API sandbox for proptech startups. Small teams can now build on Homesage's property data without paying.

An API sandbox is a free space where developers make real calls on real data before committing to a plan.

For an early-stage startup, property data usually starts with a sales call and a contract. That can stall a product before anyone writes a line of code.

Homesage skips that step. A developer signs up, claims 300 free credits, and starts making API calls right away.

Homesage's database covers 155M+ US properties, so a startup can test its idea on almost any US address.

What a startup team gets in the sandbox:

- 300 free credits, enough for about 150 home value estimates or 20 Full Property Reports.

- 30+ endpoints across 8 categories, from property details and comps to renovation costs, rental returns, and location risk.

- 4 endpoints that are always free, such as address autocomplete. A call that fails costs nothing.

- Docs anyone can read, with sample code in cURL, Python, and TypeScript.

“Most proptech founders we meet have a great idea and no budget for data yet. The sandbox lets them prove that idea on real homes first, and pay only when they are ready to grow,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.

How it fits into a startup's own tools:

- A Developer's Playground inside the Homesage portal runs any call in one click, so developers see the real response before they write code.

- API keys and a usage dashboard show which calls a team makes and how many credits they spend.

- Teams building with AI assistants such as Claude, ChatGPT, or Gemini can plug in the Homesage MCP server and use the same data.

Homesage plans run on credits. Each plan comes with a monthly credit balance, and that one balance covers every Homesage product, from reports to API calls. When the sandbox credits run out, a team can move to the Starter plan at $100 a month or a larger plan. Companies with higher volumes can request a custom setup through Homesage Custom AI Solutions.

Developers can read the full API documentation and see every plan on the Homesage pricing page.

About Homesage

Homesage is a real estate technology company based in Washington, DC. It uses AI to analyze 155M+ properties across the US. It helps real estate investors, agents, lenders, and developers find and evaluate investment properties. Its products are Investment Property Search, Full Property Reports, Real Estate APIs, and Custom AI Solutions. It also offers the DealFinder Mobile App and the DealFinder Browser Extension. Learn more at Homesage.

Blaze Dimov

Homesage

+1 2404210931

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Free API Sandbox for Proptech Startups: Homesage Opens 155M+ Property Dataset News Provided By Homesage October 20, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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