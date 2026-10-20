66.9% Of Respondents Citing Medical Expenses Report Collections Or Legal Distress

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Among 6,459 respondents who cited medical expenses and provided a recognized debt status, 4,318 reported collection calls or legal escalation.

- Benjamin TejesTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Among people who cited medical expenses as their primary reason for considering debt relief, 66.9% reported collection or legal distress, according to a new Ascend Finance debt analysis. The finding represents 4,318 of 6,459 respondents who also provided a recognized debt-status answer.The largest component was 2,739 respondents, or 42.41%, who said they were past due and receiving constant collection calls. The three legal-status categories accounted for another 1,579 respondents, or 24.45%. Individually, 499 respondents (7.73%) reported a lawsuit threat, 575 (8.90%) reported being sued in a debt-collection lawsuit and 505 (7.82%) reported a recent judgment.The collection-or-legal-distress measure therefore includes both collection calls and reported legal escalation. It should not be described as the percentage facing legal action alone. The responses were self-reported and were not matched against medical records, collection accounts or court records.A separate analysis of 6,413 valid amount records from respondents citing medical expenses found a median reported unsecured-debt balance of $39,000. The middle half of those reported amounts ranged from $20,000 to $67,000.For an everyday household, medical expenses can create financial pressure at a time when attention is already focused on health and recovery. Bills may arrive from multiple providers, insurance decisions may take time to understand and the financial effects may continue after treatment is complete. When those expenses overlap with existing household bills and debt payments, keeping track of the full situation can become difficult.“Medical expenses can be especially hard because people do not always get to choose when care is needed, and the financial stress may continue long after treatment ends,” said Benjamin Tejes, CEO of Ascend Finance.“People deserve a compassionate, judgment-free way to understand all of their obligations and explore what help may fit their individual situation.”For broader context, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's 2022 report on medical debt examined medical-debt collection and credit reporting in the wider U.S. market. The CFPB research does not verify individual responses in Ascend's questionnaire and should not be presented as validation of the company's 66.9% result.The analysis does not establish that all of each respondent's unsecured debt resulted from medical care. Medical expenses were the primary cause category the person selected while considering debt relief, but the reported balance could also include credit cards, personal loans or other unsecured obligations. For that reason, this release refers to“people citing medical expenses” rather than characterizing every respondent as holding exclusively medical debt.Methodology: Ascend Finance analyzed first-party questionnaire responses collected from January 1, 2025 through August 20, 2026. The response pool was self-selected and was not population-weighted. The calculation used 6,459 respondents who cited medical expenses and also provided a recognized debt-status answer. Of those respondents, 4,318 reported past-due debt with collection calls, a lawsuit threat, a debt-collection lawsuit or a recent judgment, equaling 66.9%. Thirty-eight medical-expense responses without a recognized debt status were excluded. No lead-source or debt-amount exclusions were applied to the status calculation. The separate $39,000 median used 6,413 medical-expense records containing a valid reported amount greater than $0 and no more than $1 million. Responses and amounts were not independently verified, and citing medical expenses does not independently establish causation. Supporting methodology and aggregated proof are available in Ascend's supporting data report.External context source: CFPB Medical Debt Burden in the United StatesAbout Ascend Finance Corporation:Ascend Finance Corporation provides free online bankruptcy and debt calculators to help people understand and compare paths for addressing debt. Its educational tools help users estimate bankruptcy qualifications and explore debt-relief considerations at no cost. When requested, Ascend may connect users with independent attorneys, law firms, nonprofits or debt-relief companies. Based at 90 Great Oaks Blvd., Suite 204, San Jose, CA 95119, Ascend makes its online resources available nationwide. More information is available at tryascend.

Benjamin Tejes

Ascend Finance Corporation

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66.9% of Respondents Citing Medical Expenses Report Collections or Legal Distress News Provided By Ascend Finance October 20, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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