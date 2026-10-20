Awesome Experience Encourages Marylanders To Take A Private Depression Self-Check During Depression Awareness Month

You don't have to have everything figured out to take the first step toward feeling better.

Checking in with yourself is a small but meaningful way to begin understanding what you need.

Waldorf psychiatric practice offers a free two-minute screening quiz as World Mental Health Day and National Depression Screening Day approach

- Dr. Siyami Takha, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BCWALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WALDORF, MD: October is Depression Awareness Month, and Awesome Experience Psychiatric Services, LLC is encouraging Maryland adults to take a private, two-minute depression self-check at awesomeeps/depression-screening-quiz as a first step toward understanding how they have been feeling.Based in Waldorf, Maryland, Awesome Experience provides psychiatric care for children, adolescents, and adults across Charles County, Southern Maryland, and the greater Washington, D.C. metro area. The practice offers psychiatric evaluations, medication management, individual therapy, child and adolescent psychiatry, and secure telehealth for Maryland patients.A Private First StepThe online self-check asks five questions about the past two weeks and takes about two minutes. It is confidential, requires no account, and offers a plain-language summary of what a person's answers suggest, along with a clear next step. It is a screening tool, not a diagnosis, and it does not replace an evaluation by a qualified provider."Many people wonder whether what they are feeling is depression, but they are not sure it is serious enough to talk to anyone," said Dr. Siyami Takha, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, founder and clinical lead of Awesome Experience Psychiatric Services. "A private self-check gives people a low-pressure way to put words to their experience and decide what to do next."Real Voices, Real ChangeThe 2026 World Mental Health Day theme, "Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change," highlights the role personal stories play in reducing stigma and shaping better care. Mental Illness Awareness Week, led by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), carries a similar focus on storytelling and understanding serious mental illness."Stigma often grows in silence," Dr. Takha said. "When people hear honest accounts of what depression looks and feels like, it becomes easier to recognize it in themselves or in someone they love, and to ask for help."Recognizing DepressionDepression is more than feeling sad. It can show up as persistent low mood, loss of interest in activities once enjoyed, changes in sleep or appetite, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irritability, feelings of worthlessness, or withdrawal from family and friends. Many people continue to work, study, and care for others while privately struggling. Depression can also be linked to medical or hormonal factors, such as thyroid changes, postpartum shifts, and chronic illness.The self-check is designed for adults. Parents who are concerned about a child or adolescent, who may show depression through irritability, changes in school performance, or physical complaints, are encouraged to contact the practice directly to schedule an evaluation.From Self-Check to a Comprehensive EvaluationAt Awesome Experience, a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation is the starting point for care. The one-hour initial evaluation considers psychiatric and medical history, family history, social circumstances, sleep, physical health, personal values, and the individual's goals for treatment."A diagnosis is a starting point, not a destination," Dr. Takha said. "Depression is treatable, and the right plan looks different for every person. Our goal is to understand what is happening and build a path forward together."Depending on the patient's needs, care may include medication management, individual therapy, or a combination of services. Awesome Experience provides services in person at its Waldorf office and through secure telehealth for patients located anywhere in Maryland when clinically appropriate. The practice serves patients ages six and older and provides care in both English and French.Help Is Available NowMaryland residents experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If someone is in immediate danger or needs immediate medical attention, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.Taking the Next StepAdults who have been feeling persistently low, exhausted, or disconnected can take the free, private self-check at awesomeeps/depression-screening-quiz. New patients can also book an evaluation online or contact the practice directly.About Awesome Experience Psychiatric Services, LLCAwesome Experience Psychiatric Services, LLC is a psychiatric practice based in Waldorf, Maryland, serving children, adolescents, adults, and families throughout Charles County, Southern Maryland, and the greater Washington, D.C. metro area. Led by Dr. Siyami Takha, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, founder and clinical lead, the practice provides psychiatric evaluations, medication management, individual therapy, child and adolescent psychiatry, and secure telehealth services. Awesome Experience takes a whole-person, culturally attentive approach to psychiatric care, with services available in English and French.

Dr. Siyami Takha, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC

Awesome Experience Psychiatric Services

+1 (202) 600-6748

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Awesome Experience Encourages Marylanders to Take a Private Depression Self-Check During Depression Awareness Month News Provided By Swell Country October 20, 2026, 14:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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