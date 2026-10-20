Timber Carbon Launches AI-Powered Infrastructure For Carbon Removals In Buildings

Timber hybrid building from the Timber Carbon portfolio

More than 90 buildings and 72,000 tonnes of CO2 locked in: the Zurich-based company connects the building sector directly to the carbon markets.

- Ludovic Chatoux, CEO, Rainbow StandardZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After three years of development and more than 90 buildings with over 72,000 tonnes of CO2 locked in for the long term, Zurich-based proptech and climate tech company Timber Carbon is launching the first AI-powered infrastructure for carbon removal in the building sector. For the first time, the carbon locked in a building becomes a tradable asset, and the emissions-intensive building sector is connected directly to the carbon markets. To finance its international expansion, the Swiss start-up is planning its first funding round.From climate performance to a tradable assetPlenty of fee-based building certifications and labels already exist to help meet regulatory requirements. Yet none of them focuses on proving the long-term carbon storage of biobased building materials, and none is connected to the carbon markets, their standards and their participants through AI-powered infrastructure. This is now available to the real estate industry for the first time. Decarbonising real estate thus gains a measurable economic value and turns from a pure cost factor into an asset that can be put to economic use.Automated workflowTimber Carbon's AI-powered infrastructure automates the entire certification process: from data collection for a construction project and the regionally specific carbon calculation, through independent certification and registration, to the issuance, sale and ongoing monitoring of the credits. The detailed record of building components also enables their later reuse in the circular economy and urban mining. Developers can count the credits generated towards their own carbon balance (insetting) or sell them on the voluntary carbon market, either immediately or at a later date (offsetting).Timber Carbon Removal CreditsRemovals from "timber in construction" are internationally recognised as negative emissions (IPCC, UNFCCC). They meet the requirements of established standards for additionality, permanence and verification, and offer three advantages over technological removal methods: they can be scaled quickly; they carry no delivery risk, because certification only takes place once the building is complete; and they also reduce Scope 3 emissions, because timber replaces concrete and steel. The credits are certified and registered under the international Rainbow Standard, which the ICVCM has approved as CCP-Eligible and whose recognition under the EU Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming (CRCF) Regulation is expected by the end of 2026."Construction is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise, and Timber Carbon shows what it takes to get it right," says Ludovic Chatoux, CEO, Rainbow Standard.Decarbonising the building sectorThe building sector accounts for around 36 per cent of global CO2 emissions, a third of which come from building materials. It remains one of the last lightly regulated sectors. From 2028, the EU's new Emissions Trading System, ETS2, will cover operational emissions from buildings for the first time. Also from 2028, larger new buildings will have to disclose their life-cycle Global Warming Potential (GWP) under the EPBD. France already caps embodied carbon through RE2020, and the UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard follows the same path, as does Switzerland's new Minergie-Netto-Null (net zero) building standard. International rating systems such as BREEAM and LEED also set benchmarks for the carbon intensity of buildings. This makes biobased building materials the obvious choice, above all timber from sustainably managed forests, with its high climate performance. Putting a value on the climate performance of built-in timber is intended to double the share of biobased new builds among investment properties within ten years; depending on the country, that share currently stands at 0.5 to 10 per cent."Until now, the climate performance of timber buildings has been economically invisible. Once it is certified and tradable, it changes the conversations with developers, and that is where the decision to build more in timber is made," says Valentin Wiesner, Managing Director, WIEHAG Timber Construction.Timber CarbonIn three years, Timber Carbon has built the world's largest portfolio of biobased carbon removals in the building sector, with projects across German-speaking Europe. It comprises more than 90 buildings, which together lock in 72,000 tonnes of CO2. By replacing concrete and steel, these projects have also avoided 65,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Clients and business partners include Swiss Prime Site, PRIMUS and WIEHAG. The project received support from Built by Nature and the Migros Pioneer Fund. In 2023, Timber Carbon was also recognised by UpLink, the World Economic Forum's innovation platform, and it is well connected as an expert across a range of carbon removal platforms. To finance further growth and international expansion, the proptech and climate tech company is planning its first funding round for Q4 2026.Media kitThe complete media release with footnotes and sources, the German and French versions, and images for download are available in the Timber Carbon newsroom:Media release as PDF:English:German:French:ContactsMedia: Samara Scheidegger, Communications,...Developers: Tim Träger, Projects & Certification,...Credit buyers and investors: Frank Vasek, Co-Founder and CEO,...Timber Carbon Solutions AG, Ausstellungsstrasse 36, CH-8005 Zurich, +41 (0)58 255 42 60, timbercarbon

Samara Scheidegger

Timber Carbon Solutions AG

+41 58 255 42 60

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Timber Carbon Launches AI-Powered Infrastructure for Carbon Removals in Buildings News Provided By Timber Carbon Solutions AG October 20, 2026, 14:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.