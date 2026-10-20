Ocean Plastic Surgery Addresses The 10-Year Breast Implant Replacement Myth

Dr. Raman Mehrzad explains breast implant lifespan, monitoring recommendations and when implant revision or removal may be appropriate.

- Dr. Raman MehrzadLOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ocean Plastic Surgery Addresses the 10-Year Breast Implant Replacement MythDr. Raman Mehrzad explains breast implant lifespan, FDA monitoring recommendations, warning signs of complications and when revision or removal may be appropriate.LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2026 - Do breast implants need to be replaced every 10 years? Despite a widespread misconception about breast implant lifespan, there is no universal medical requirement to replace breast implants simply because they have reached their tenth anniversary.Ocean Plastic Surgery Center in Los Alamitos, California, is addressing the distinction between implant age and implant health as patients seek information about breast implant longevity, silicone implant rupture, capsular contracture, implant monitoring and breast implant revision.According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, the decision to replace or remove breast implants should be based on clinical findings, implant integrity, symptoms and patient preferences rather than a predetermined timeline."The 10-year mark is not an expiration date," said Dr. Mehrzad. "An implant that is ten years old does not automatically require replacement, but an implant that appears normal is not necessarily free of complications. The more important distinction is between implant age, implant integrity and the condition of the surrounding breast tissue."How Long Do Breast Implants Actually Last?Breast implants are not lifetime medical devices, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The likelihood of complications increases with time, although the lifespan of an individual implant cannot be predicted precisely.Some patients retain implants for 20 years or longer, while others require revision much earlier. Implant longevity alone does not establish whether an implant remains intact or whether the surrounding tissues are healthy.Dr. Mehrzad emphasizes that breast implant monitoring and breast implant replacement are different decisions. Patients without symptoms may still require recommended surveillance, while those with concerning findings may need evaluation regardless of how recently their implants were placed.What Are the Signs That Breast Implants May Need Evaluation?Changes in breast shape, size or symmetry can indicate implant displacement, rupture or changes in the surrounding tissues. Persistent pain, increasing firmness or visible distortion may also warrant assessment.Capsular contracture occurs when the scar tissue that naturally forms around an implant becomes abnormally tight. Depending on severity, it can cause firmness, discomfort or changes in breast appearance.Implant rupture may present differently depending on implant type. Saline implant rupture generally causes noticeable deflation, while silicone gel implant rupture can occur without obvious symptoms, a condition known as silent rupture.New or persistent swelling, a breast mass, unexplained fluid accumulation or significant pain should also prompt medical evaluation. Although uncommon, breast implant-associated malignancies, including breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), have been identified in tissue or fluid surrounding certain implants. These conditions require appropriate diagnostic evaluation rather than routine cosmetic revision planning.What Does the FDA Recommend for Silicone Breast Implant Monitoring?Current FDA labeling recommendations advise patients with silicone gel-filled implants to undergo their first ultrasound or MRI approximately five to six years after implantation, followed by additional imaging every two to three years, even without symptoms.MRI is recommended when symptoms suggest rupture or ultrasound findings are inconclusive. Routine rupture screening recommendations differ for saline implants because deflation is generally detectable clinically.Importantly, imaging surveillance does not replace routine breast cancer screening, and an imaging recommendation does not mean an implant must automatically be replaced."An important part of long-term breast implant care is understanding the difference between surveillance and intervention," Dr. Mehrzad said. "Monitoring helps identify potential problems. Surgery is a separate decision based on the findings, the patient's health and the available treatment options."When Is Breast Implant Revision or Removal Appropriate?Breast implant revision may involve implant exchange, correction of implant position, management of capsular contracture or other procedures intended to address complications or changes in breast appearance.Breast implant removal, also known as explant surgery, removes the existing implants without necessarily replacing them. Some patients may consider a breast lift, or mastopexy, after removal to address excess skin or changes in breast position.Management of the surrounding scar capsule depends on the clinical circumstances. Complete capsule removal is not required for every explant procedure, although specific complications or diagnoses may warrant more extensive treatment.According to Dr. Mehrzad, the appropriate plan begins by identifying whether the concern involves the implant, surrounding capsule, implant pocket, natural breast tissue or a combination of factors."The decision is not simply whether an implant has reached ten or twenty years," he said. "It is whether the implant remains intact, whether complications have developed, and whether the patient's current anatomy and goals support continued monitoring, replacement or removal."About Ocean Plastic Surgery CenterOcean Plastic Surgery Center is a plastic surgery practice in Los Alamitos, California, led by Dr. Raman Mehrzad and serving patients throughout Orange County, Long Beach, Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California communities. The practice provides cosmetic and reconstructive breast procedures, including breast augmentation, breast implant revision, implant removal and breast lift surgery, with an emphasis on evidence-based evaluation, patient education and individualized surgical planning.Medical references: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Risks and Complications of Breast Implants; What to Know About Breast Implants; and FDA breast implant labeling recommendations.Media ContactOcean Plastic Surgery Center10921 Cherry Street, Suite 200Los Alamitos, CA 90720Phone: 424-355-4581Email:...Website: oceanplasticsurgery

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