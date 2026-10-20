Indianapolis Plastic Surgeon Dr. Stanley Harper Brings Nearly Two Decades Of Surgical Expertise To Sharper Surgery

Board-certified Indianapolis plastic surgeon with nearly 20 years of experience in breast augmentation, tummy tucks, and body contouring.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With nearly two decades of experience in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Stanley Harper continues to bring advanced surgical expertise and individualized care to patients throughout Indianapolis and the surrounding Midwest. As founder of SHarper Plastic Surgery and Spa + Salt Lounge, Dr. Harper has built a practice centered on surgical precision, patient education, and results that complement each individual's natural features.Recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor in both 2025 and 2026, Dr. Harper has established a reputation for his experience in breast surgery, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation. His approach combines extensive surgical training with an understanding that successful plastic surgery should be tailored to each patient's anatomy, lifestyle, and personal goals.A Foundation of Advanced Surgical Training and ExperienceDr. Harper's path to plastic surgery reflects the rigorous training behind his practice. After completing his undergraduate studies at Northwestern University, he earned both his master's degree and medical degree from Wayne State University. He then completed a five-year general surgery residency followed by a three-year plastic surgery fellowship at the University of Illinois Chicago.Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Harper is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. His extensive medical education, board certification, and nearly 20 years of clinical experience provide the foundation for his patient-centered surgical philosophy.Throughout his career, Dr. Harper has focused on achieving balanced, natural-looking outcomes rather than following trends or applying a one-size-fits-all approach. From initial consultation through postoperative recovery, he prioritizes clear communication, thoughtful surgical planning, and helping patients make informed decisions about their care.Comprehensive Breast Surgery in IndianapolisBreast surgery is a significant focus of Dr. Harper's practice, with procedures designed to address changes in breast size, shape, proportion, and comfort.SHarper offers a comprehensive range of breast procedures, including:Breast Augmentation: Enhancing breast volume and proportions through an individualized approach to implant selection and surgical planning.Breast Lift (Mastopexy): Reshaping and repositioning breast tissue to address changes associated with aging, pregnancy, or weight fluctuations.Breast Reduction: Reducing excess breast tissue to improve proportions and potentially alleviate physical discomfort associated with larger breasts.Breast Implant Removal: Removing existing implants for patients seeking a change in breast size, appearance, or implant status.Male Breast Reduction (Gynecomastia Surgery): Addressing excess male breast tissue to create a flatter, more defined chest contour.Dr. Harper works closely with patients to evaluate their goals, explain available techniques, and recommend procedures suited to their anatomy.Tummy Tuck, Mommy Makeover, and Body Contouring SurgeryIn addition to breast surgery, Dr. Harper offers a range of body contouring procedures for patients seeking to address concerns that may not respond to diet, exercise, or lifestyle changes alone.One of the practice's featured procedures is tummy tuck surgery (abdominoplasty), which removes excess abdominal skin and can repair weakened or separated abdominal muscles. This procedure is particularly popular among patients who have experienced pregnancy, significant weight changes, or changes in abdominal contour over time.Dr. Harper also specializes in mommy makeover surgery, a customized combination of procedures designed to address changes to the breasts and body following pregnancy, breastfeeding, or weight fluctuations. A mommy makeover may include a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, breast lift, and liposuction, depending on the patient's individual goals and surgical candidacy.Additional procedures offered at SHarper include:Liposuction: Targeting localized fat deposits to refine body contours.Brachioplasty (Arm Lift): Removing excess skin and tissue from the upper arms.Labiaplasty: Surgically reshaping or reducing labial tissue to address individual functional or aesthetic concerns.Rather than relying on a predetermined combination of procedures, Dr. Harper develops individualized surgical plans based on each patient's anatomy, priorities, and long-term goals.Upper and Lower Blepharoplasty in IndianapolisDr. Harper also offers upper and lower blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) for patients interested in addressing visible signs of aging around the eyes.Upper blepharoplasty removes excess skin from the upper eyelids, helping address heaviness or hooding that can contribute to a tired appearance. Lower blepharoplasty focuses on concerns such as under-eye bags and puffiness, helping create a smoother, more rested appearance.Both procedures require careful attention to the delicate anatomy surrounding the eyes. Dr. Harper's approach emphasizes natural-looking results that complement the patient's existing facial features rather than dramatically changing their appearance.As with his breast and body procedures, Dr. Harper prioritizes personalized consultations, realistic expectations, and thoughtful surgical planning.A Physician-Led Approach to Aesthetic CareFounded by Dr. Stanley Harper and Dr. Jaime Harper, SHarper Plastic Surgery | Spa | Salt Lounge offers an integrated approach to surgical and nonsurgical aesthetics.Alongside Dr. Stanley Harper's plastic surgery expertise, Dr. Jaime Harper brings her background as a physician and Master Injector to the practice's medical aesthetics services. Together, they lead a team of experienced medical professionals, nurse injectors, and licensed aestheticians dedicated to personalized patient care.With locations in Indianapolis' Nora neighborhood, Fishers, and Avon, SHarper serves patients throughout Central Indiana and beyond.The practice offers medical spa services, including injectables, laser treatments, advanced skin rejuvenation, and nonsurgical body contouring. This range of services allows patients to explore treatment options appropriate for their goals, whether they are considering surgery, nonsurgical treatments, or a combination of approaches over time.SHarper Plastic Surgery welcomes patients from Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Noblesville, Avon, Brownsburg, and surrounding communities, as well as individuals traveling from outside Indiana for surgical care.To learn more about Dr. Stanley Harper, explore surgical procedures, or view patient before-and-after galleries, visit .About SHarper Plastic Surgery | Spa | Salt LoungeSHarper is a physician-led plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practice serving the greater Indianapolis area. Founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Stanley Harper and physician and Master Injector Dr. Jaime Harper, the practice combines advanced surgical expertise with comprehensive nonsurgical aesthetic services.With locations in Indianapolis (Nora), Fishers, and Avon, SHarper offers breast surgery, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, injectables, laser treatments, skin care, and other aesthetic services. The practice is dedicated to personalized treatment plans, patient education, and natural-looking results.

Jaime Harper

SHarper Plastic Surgery

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Indianapolis Plastic Surgeon Dr. Stanley Harper Brings Nearly Two Decades of Surgical Expertise to SHarper Surgery News Provided By SHarper Plastic Surgery October 20, 2026, 14:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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