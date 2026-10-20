Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Celebrate Their First Dussehra & Ashwa Pooja With Daughter Nyomica

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) This festive season is extra special for Bollywood couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram as they celebrate their first Dussehra and Ashwa Pooja with daughter Nyomica Hooda.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep and Lin shared a joint post and uploaded glimpses from the celebration with their little bundle of joy on the farm.

The three of them posed with the horses on the auspicious occasion. It is well-known that the 'Highway' actor is extremely fond of horses.

On several occasions, he has talked about his horse Johnny Walker. The 'Sarabjit' actor further revealed how the horse has helped his friends and family learn to ride.

Randeep even suffered a severe knee injury after he fell while riding during the filming of the biopic 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. However, after undergoing a long period of treatment and rehabilitation, he resumed riding in March 2025.

Dropping the photos on the photo-sharing app, they shared the caption, "Dussehra and Ashwa Pooja feel extra special this year with our little Devi joining our celebrations. (Holding Back Tears, red heart and folded hands emojis) Our little blessing growing up with our traditions and culture. (sic)."

Randeep got married to his longtime partner, Lin Laishram, in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29, 2023.

Randeep and Lin welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in March 2026, coinciding with their second wedding anniversary.

Both of them frequently share glimpses of their precious moments with their little bundle of joy on social media.

Recently, Lin decided to shed light on the everyday challenges of motherhood, especially getting ready while taking care of her little one.

She uploaded a candid picture of herself holding her daughter while getting her hair done.

She added a simple caption that every mom would be able to relate to.

“Just a Mom trying to get ready,” she penned.