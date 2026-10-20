HM Amit Shah Assures CBI Probe In Punjab Drug Murder Cases (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met families of three victims in Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa in Punjab, who were killed after raising their voices against drug-related activities, and assured them of justice.

During the meetings, Shah expressed condolences to the bereaved families, with a CBI probe promised in all three cases.

Shah began his Punjab visit in Gurdaspur, where he met the family of Bikramjit Singh, who was murdered by the drug mafia recently, at Mari Pannuan village near Batala.

During the meeting, which lasted around 15 minutes, the Union Home Minister expressed his condolences to the family. The family also submitted a memorandum to him, seeking action in the case.

Former Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, Vijay Sampla, Fatehjang Bajwa, general secretary Rajesh Bagha and Batala district president Harsimran Singh Walia were also present.

According to the family members, Shah assured them that justice would be delivered and said a CBI inquiry would be conducted into the case.

Later, at around 2.30 pm, Shah reached Toor Banjara village in Sangrur and met the wife, two sons and brother of Gulzar Singh.

Mohanjeet Sheron, who had faced police excesses after showing black flags to the Chief Minister in Sangrur, was also present on the occasion.

The meeting lasted around 10 minutes, during which Shah assured the family that the case would be investigated by the CBI.

During the visit, Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon, former Union minister Som Parkash, Geja Ram Valmiki, Satnam Singh Sandhu and district BJP president Damanbir Bajwa were also present.

The bereaved family said Shah had promised to eliminate 'chitta' (heroin) from Punjab. They also said that while the Punjab Chief Minister had not visited them to share their grief, Shah had travelled from Delhi to meet them.

At around 3.30 pm, Shah reached Mansa to meet the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, a young social worker who was murdered after raising his voice against the sale of medical drugs.

He met Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, mother, Amarjit Kaur, and wife, Manpreet Kaur, and expressed condolences and assured them of justice.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Preneet Kaur, national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal and Rajya Sabha member Bikramjit Singh Sahney were present during the meeting.