When Vicky Kaushal Revealed How Much He Paid To Katrina Kaif's Sister During 'Joota Chupai'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) One of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, never fail to shell relationship goals whenever they come together.

Their wedding, which took place in 2021 as per Hindu traditions, was also the talk of the town. As the 'Chhaava' actor came to 'The Kapil Sharma' Show, he revealed a fun incident from the 'Joota Chupai' ceremony during the nuptials. He shared how Katrina helped save him from paying a hefty amount to her sisters.

For those who do not know, 'Joota Chupai' is a fun North Indian wedding ritual in which the bride's sisters, cousins, and friends hide the groom's shoes when he removes them before entering the mandap for the wedding ceremony, while the groom's family tries to protect or recover them. Once the pheras are done, the groom pays a neg in order to get his shoes back.

During the show, Vicky shared that Katrina's sisters had also asked for a huge amount from him during his wedding as part of the 'Joota Chupai' ceremony, but Katrina herself scolded her sisters and even recovered the shoes, that too without any neg.

Explaining what had exactly happened, the 'Uri' actor said,“The moment I was going to the mandap, Katrina's sisters came and started pulling my shoes; even my brothers were like, nahi lene denge (We will not let you take them). But I told them, Le lo jo lena hai (Take whatever you want), and they hid the shoes somewhere. By the time our pheras got over, Katrina wanted to click pictures before sunset. But then the sun was going down and the groom didn't have his shoes. Uss time Katrina ne sabko daant lagayi, joota kahan hai iska? (Katrina scolded everyone, 'Where are his shoes?)".

After dating for some time, Katrina and Vicky finally tied the knot on 9 December 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their firstborn, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.