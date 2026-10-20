Major Reshuffle In BJP Yuva Morcha Leaders From 20 States Get National Roles

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a major organisational reshuffle in its youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), appointing new national office-bearers to key positions, including seven national vice-presidents, three general secretaries and seven national secretaries. The appointments, made under the directive of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, will take effect immediately.

According to the appointment list issued by the party, seven leaders have been appointed as national vice-presidents of the Yuva Morcha. They include Shagun Parihar, MLA, from Jammu and Kashmir; Nikhil Mani Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh; Arvind Damani from Nagaland; Maloth Komali Naik from Telangana; Raj Rajendra Singh from Bihar; Soumen Karfa, MLA, from West Bengal; and Bhupendra Nag from Chhattisgarh.

For the post of national general secretaries, the party has appointed Arpita Aparajita Badjena from Odisha, Harsh Vardhan Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Mitta Vamshi Krishna from Andhra Pradesh.

Seven leaders have also been appointed as national secretaries. They are Biswajit Khound from Assam, Ashish Jhala from Madhya Pradesh, Sayali Raghunath Kulkarni from Maharashtra, Himanshu Sharma from Rajasthan, Sardar Armaanjot Brar from Punjab, Aman Yadav from Jharkhand and Rahul Jha from Bihar.

Vineet Vats Tyagi from Uttar Pradesh has been appointed national treasurer, while Devvrat Singh Rajawat from Rajasthan will serve as national joint treasurer.

In the organisational and administrative setup, Dhruv Pandit from Gujarat has been appointed central office in-charge, while Mohit Soni from Delhi will serve as central office co-in-charge.

For the Policy and Research Department, Akhila Bandam from Telangana has been appointed in-charge. Rangam Trivedi from Gujarat, Kamal Madishetty from Telangana and Dr Rama Balhara from Haryana have been appointed co-in-charges.

The party has also announced appointments to key media and social media positions.

Himanshu Yadav from Bihar has been appointed media in-charge, while Shivani Singh from Delhi, Atul Thakur from Himachal Pradesh and Vishu Basoya from Delhi have been named media co-in-charges.

Apurva Singh from Delhi has been appointed social media in-charge, while Manvendra Chauhan from Bihar will serve as social media co-in-charge.