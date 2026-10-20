SA Vs AUS, 2Nd Test: Temba Bavuma's Gritty Captain's Century Knock Earns Internet's Admiration (WATCH)

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma stood up for his team with a gritty century under pressure on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test of the three-match series against Australia at St's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, October 20.

Resuming their first-innings batting with an overnight total of 97/5 in 43 overs on Day 3, South Africa has managed to go past the 240-run mark, driven by a brilliant counter-attacking partnership between Bavuma and all-rounder Marco Jansen. Despite Scott Boland-led bowling attack's tireless efforts, Bavuma anchored the Proteas' innings with exceptional resilience.

As the first two days of the Gqeberha Test saw South Africa reeling from relentless bowling and rain interruptions, the Proteas found themselves in deep trouble. However, on Day 3, South Africa completely turned the tide, neutralising Australia's disciplined bowling attack with an exhibition of grit, elegance, and unyielding resolve.

Also Read:WTC: Bavuma, Rickelton lead SA's fightback after hosts slip to 40/4

Temba Bavuma Stands Tall Amid Early Chaos

At the end of Day 2, Temba Bavuma was batting on 41, and South Africa collapsed to 97/5 before orchestrating a brilliant rescue act with Marco Jansen to lift the hosts past the 300-run mark on Day 3. As Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder were looking to form a partnership, the latter's dismissal slipped the Proteas further to 110/6.

After Jansen joined Bavuma at the crease, the Proteas witnessed a sign of revival as both batters frustrated the Australian bowling attack, which was relentlessly probing in search of breakthroughs. While Temba Bavuma was holding the innings at one end, Marco Jansen played his natural and aggressive strokeplay.

A tremendous partnership in every way possible. Marco Jansen & amp; Temba Bavuma bringing South Africa back from the brink on a day this series could well have been decided Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 20, 2026

The pair formed a crucial 132-run partnership for the seventh wicket, lifting the hosts from 110/6 to 242/6 before Marco Jansen, who played a brilliant innings of 85 off 100 balls, was dismissed by Scott Boland, completing his five-wicket haul. Thereafter, Temba Bavuma carried on South Africa's innings.

At the time of Jansen's dismissal, the South African skipper was batting on 88 off 213 balls and took another 13 balls to complete a hard-fought and emotional century. Walking out to bat when the Proteas were at 12/2, Bavuma weathered hostile spells from the Australian pacers under trying conditions.

Temba Bavuma Celebration Moment Yash Jain (@yashjain4163) October 20, 2026

Temba Bavuma's century was seemingly of the highest quality, given the situation wherein South Africa were reeling under pressure against a relentless Australian bowling attack. His partnership with Jansen proved to be the turning point of the innings, entirely shifting the momentum and dragging the hosts out of early trouble.

'Standing Tall': Fans Celebrate Bavuma's Grit Under Pressure

Temba Bavuma's gritty century under immense pressure, especially after South Africa's early collapse, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the South African captain for his resilience and ability to deliver when his team needed him most.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Bavuma's composure and leadership, with some calling his innings 'of the highest order' while others hailed his ability to deliver under pressure. Several others celebrated his ability to anchor the innings alongside Marco Jansen, whose counter-attacking 85 helped South Africa recover from a precarious position.

Another section of fans also highlighted Bavuma's ability to rise to the occasion against Australia, praising his resilience after the Proteas lost early wickets, while a few viewed the innings as a testament to his leadership and temperament under pressure.

@mufaddal_vohra That innings from Bavuma is of highest order, team was hobbling then Jansen & amp; him not only recovered but now put SA in good position.

- Arpit Dwivedi (@arpit_dwivedi88) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra A captain's hundred against Australia is the best answer to every doubt. Bavuma keeps doing it with the bat.

- Indian CA (@taha786110) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra his fourth hundred in five innings, that's a different beast entirely

- Japan Gor (@japangor) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Outstanding inning take a bow

An inspiration knock by caption.

Ye sach mai insaan nahi SA ke liyee devta hai

Once again he choose to risen to the occasion.

Incredible inning ❤️❤️

- Nitin Anand Singh (@nitin_anan21321) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra What a knock by Captain Temba Bavuma! A century of pure class, courage, and determination against Australia.

- ⚡ (@szaib0786) October 20, 2026

This guy is truly inspirational ❤️

- KeErThiVaSAn  (@keerthivasan_bk) October 20, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns Standing TALL

Lord Temba Bavuma Supremacy

- PARTHchaukhunde@ (@parthchaukhunde) October 20, 2026

@ProteasMenCSA A captain's knock indeed by uBhayi! What a brilliant innings.

- xanti_chris (@xanti_chris1) October 20, 2026

@ProteasMenCSA That is a proper knock under immense pressure!

- Shades of Grey (@XennialEyeRoll) October 20, 2026

But respect on his name

- Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) October 20, 2026

Form is temporary. Class is forever

- Dean Damons (@Dean_d13) October 20, 2026

Meanwhile, following Marco Jansen's dismissal, Temba Bavuma, who has completed his 150 off 299 balls, has crossed a 120-run partnership with Simon Harmer, as South Africa go past the 350-run mark in the first innings at the time of publishing the story.

Also Read:SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: Boland's double strike rocks SA before rain