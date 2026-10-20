Tokayev, CNMC Chairman Discuss Kazakhstan-China Copper Smelter Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group (CNMC) Chairman Wen Gang after launching construction of the Aktogay copper smelter in the Abai region via video link, according to the Kazakh presidential press service.

Tokayev highlighted CNMC's international experience in mining and metallurgy and its contribution to developing Kazakhstan's industrial capacity. He said the project would give additional impetus to economic development in the Abai region and Kazakhstan's manufacturing industry.

Wen Gang thanked Tokayev for his trust in CNMC to implement the project and for taking part in the construction launch ceremony. He assured the president that the company would carry out construction using advanced technologies and within the established timeframe, with particular attention to industrial and environmental safety.

Wen Gang said the project would also expand cooperation in local workforce training and the exchange of expertise.

The two sides noted that the project would serve as an example of industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and China and provide a basis for further joint work in metallurgy and deeper processing.

Earlier today, Tokayev launched construction of the Aktogay copper smelter via video link. The plant, being developed by KAZ Minerals Group with China's NFC as the engineering partner, will have an annual capacity of 300,000 tons of cathode copper. The first copper cathode is scheduled to be produced in 2030, and the project is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.