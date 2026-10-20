Uzbekistan's Saidov, Bangladesh FM Exchange Views On UN Priorities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister and President of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Khalilur Rahman, in Tashkent on October 20 to discuss cooperation within the United Nations and key international issues.

Saidov announced the meeting in a post on his Telegram channel.

“Pleased to meet with H.E. Khalilur Rahman, President of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly and Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, today at the Ministry,” Saidov wrote.

He said the talks focused on cooperation within the UN, the agenda of the General Assembly's 81st session, and pressing international issues. Saidov also thanked Rahman for supporting Uzbekistan's international initiatives.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 8, 2026, and will run through September 7, 2027. Its theme is “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

The General Assembly is the UN's main deliberative and policymaking body, bringing together all 193 member states, each with one vote. It provides a forum for discussing international issues, including peace and security, economic development, humanitarian affairs, and international law.