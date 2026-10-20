MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Palm Beach, FL, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Scorpio Gold Corp (NASDAQ:SGLD) joins Terminal1 as the platform continues expanding its footprint across the public markets





[West Palm Beach, FL] - October 20, 2026 - Terminal1, the operating system built for public companies, announced today that Scorpio Gold Corp (NASDAQ:SGLD) has joined the Terminal1 platform.





Scorpio Gold Corp will utilize Terminal1's integrated suite of shareholder intelligence, investor communications, and digital investor relations tools, giving the company a centralized platform to better understand its shareholder base, communicate with investors, and measure engagement across its investor ecosystem.

The addition of U.S Gold Corp represents another step in Terminal1's continued expansion as public companies increasingly look to consolidate traditionally fragmented investor relations functions into a single system.





“Public companies have historically relied on multiple vendors, disconnected data, and separate platforms to manage their investor ecosystem,” said Wesley De Souza, CDO, Terminal1.“Terminal1 was built to bring those functions together. We're excited to welcome Scorpio Gold Corp to the platform and continue demonstrating how shareholder data can be transformed into actionable intelligence.”





Through Terminal1, companies can access a growing suite of capabilities including:







Shareholder Intelligence - Normalize and analyze shareholder and NOBO data to identify ownership trends, active buyers and sellers, shareholder concentration, geographic distribution, and changes over time.

Investor Communications - Manage email and SMS communications from a centralized platform while tracking delivery, engagement, and subscriber activity.

IR Website & Analytics - Manage a company's investor-facing digital presence while measuring investor behavior, traffic sources, engagement, and conversions. Integrated Investor Data - Connect shareholder ownership, communications, and digital engagement to provide management teams with a more complete view of their investor ecosystem.





The platform is designed to provide CEOs, CFOs, investor relations teams, and other public-company executives with greater visibility into not only who owns their stock, but also how investors are interacting with the company.





“Adding Scorpio Gold Corp (NASDAQ:SGLD) is another important milestone for Terminal1,” added De Souza.“Our goal is straightforward: give public companies one system to understand their shareholders, communicate with the market, and measure what is actually driving investor engagement.”





Terminal1 continues to expand its public-company customer base as it builds out additional capabilities across shareholder intelligence, communications, analytics, and investor relations infrastructure.





About Terminal1





Terminal1 is an operating system built for public companies. The platform brings together shareholder intelligence, investor communications, IR website infrastructure, and investor analytics within one centralized system.Terminal1 helps public companies better understand their shareholders, engage their investor audience, and turn investor data into actionable insights.





About Scorpio Gold Corp (NASDAQ:SGLD)





Single-asset focus: Capital and technical attention concentrated on the Manhattan District.





Active drilling: Phase Two drilling across multiple Manhattan target areas.





Active program: Phase Two is planned to complete a minimum of 50,000 meters of drilling.









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Terminal1, A Lumus AI Company

Sally Pritchard

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