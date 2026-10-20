Ascent Cloud Fall 2026 Release: Real-Time Context To Help You Plan, Execute, And Grow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now available: bi-directional CRM integrations, an enhanced mobile experience, and more across the Ascent Cloud suite

DETROIT, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud today announced the Fall 2026 Release of its Sales Performance Management suite, introducing new capabilities that help sales teams turn insights into action across sales planning, field sales execution, and sales performance management.

“Sales teams have access to more data than ever before, but it's often scattered across systems which leads to a lack of context and insights,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud.“This release includes bi-directional integrations for the leading CRMs as well as additional data lake integrations, so that every decision your sales and revenue teams make - whether it's building a territory, visiting a customer, or coaching a rep - is grounded in the full context of your business.”

Bi-Directional CRM and New Integrations

Ascent Cloud is adding bi-directional CRM integrations for Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, and ServiceNow. Ascent Cloud customers using the Insights Add-On can also leverage data from Google BigQuery, MySQL, Qlik, and SQL Server, in addition to the existing options of Snowflake, Databricks, and PostgreSQL. All imports and integrations will also live in the recently launched Data Hub on the Ascent Cloud platform.

Plan with Clarity and Speed in Territory Planner

Build sales plans and territories confidently with increased transparency behind every step.



See Inside Every Optimization: Follow along with each step of a territory optimization and see possible data or distribution issues before committing to a new plan.

Set Up Models Faster: Numeric fields now automatically turn into a measure with intelligent aggregation suggestions, so they are ready to use with fewer steps. Reuse Proven Structures: Build a template library of reusable hierarchies that can be used across an organization.



Execute with Confidence in the Field with Geopointe

Bring more context onto the map and increase the range of possible interactions within the field.



Visualize Integration Data: Color-code and automatically aggregate integration data on the map.

Map Recommendations in Mobile: Reps using Insights can see Recommendations for their next best visit (as defined by the business) while using the Salesforce mobile app in the field.

More Ways to Build the Perfect Route: Reps can now get directions for walking routes for high-density areas, change their start and end locations, reverse stop orders, or easily share their routes with their co-workers (including Experience Cloud users). Manage Calendar from the Field: Reschedule or delete any type of event on a Salesforce calendar, even if it is not tied to a record or location. Changes automatically write back to the original event.

Grow by Reinforcing Key Behaviors at Scale with LevelEleven

Maximize team performance with AI competition recaps, new LevelEleven mobile experience, and more.



Recap Each Round: The new“Round Recap” provides an AI summary of each round of a Bracket competition.

New Mobile UX: The LevelEleven mobile UX inside of the Salesforce mobile app has been enhanced with improved navigation as well as better support for coaching, action items, and badges in the field. Coach at Scale: Filter coaching notes by manager, export coaching as a PDF, and set manager-only coaching questions to private.



Together, these updates strengthen Ascent Cloud's unified approach to Sales Performance Management, enabling teams to Plan, Execute, and Grow.

To learn more about these updates, register for the release webinar on Tuesday, November 17.

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud helps sales teams Plan, Execute, and Grow. Our unified Sales Performance Management Suite brings together powerful solutions for sales teams:

Agile sales planning that aligns people and resources, captures white space, and adapts to changing market conditions.Location intelligence to streamline routes, optimize coverage, and drive field productivity.Gamification, coaching, and real-time visibility that keep teams focused and motivated.

Additional Resources



Read the Fall 2026 Release blog:

Register for the webinar on Tuesday, November 17:

Connect with Ascent Cloud: Learn more:

Salesforce, AppExchange, Experience Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

Ascent Cloud, Territory Planner, Geopointe, LevelEleven and related logos are trademarks of Ascent Cloud LLC and its affiliates.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Steve Gravel

Ascent Cloud

(800) 932 - 3779

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