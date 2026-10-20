Digital Forensics - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Cloud Forensics And Managed Services Fuel Growth To USD 15.37 Billion

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Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Forensics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital Forensics Market to Reach USD 15.37 Billion by 2031 as Cloud Investigations and AI-Driven Fraud Analysis Accelerate

The digital forensics market is projected to expand from USD 7.51 billion in 2025 and USD 8.46 billion in 2026 to USD 15.37 billion by 2031, registering a 12.68% CAGR between 2026 and 2031. Growth is being supported by rising cybercrime, expanding cloud adoption, increasingly complex digital environments, and stronger regulatory requirements for collecting and preserving electronic evidence.

Cloud-Native Environments Drive Demand for Cloud Forensics

The rapid proliferation of cloud-native SaaS platforms is changing how organizations approach forensic readiness. Agencies such as CISA require continuous forensic data collection for federal cloud workloads, encouraging enterprises worldwide to adopt similar practices. Because volatile containers and serverless functions may retain logs for only short periods, organizations are deploying platforms that capture memory, reconstruct Kubernetes pod states, and store digital artifacts in immutable environments.

High-profile SaaS breaches have also highlighted contractual gaps surrounding evidence preservation. In response, businesses are strengthening service-level agreements and implementing turnkey cloud forensic agents that integrate with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. ISO 27050 guidance concerning cloud e-discovery has further increased audit scrutiny, reinforcing the need for reliable data collection, retention, and investigation capabilities.

Deepfake Fraud Expands Multimedia Forensics Requirements

Deepfake-enabled fraud is increasing demand for advanced multimedia analysis across banking, insurance, government, and law enforcement. Deepfake audio and video reportedly contributed to USD 12.3 billion in fraudulent transfers during 2025, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Financial institutions are responding with AI-powered forensic filters designed to identify synthetic media through indicators such as unnatural phoneme transitions and skipped breaths.

The European Union's AI Act classifies deepfake generation software as high-risk and introduces traceability requirements, supporting demand for real-time detection APIs. Forensic laboratories are also investing in GPU infrastructure capable of processing 4K video efficiently. Meanwhile, accuracy benchmarks developed by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology are expected to improve the validation of multimedia forensic tools and vendor performance claims.

Mobile Encryption Increases Investigation Costs

Encryption-by-default on Apple iOS 18 and Google Android 15 is making mobile evidence acquisition more complex. Secure-enclave keys can limit logical extraction methods, requiring agencies to consider exploit-based techniques that may create evidence admissibility concerns. The cost of a high-end mobile-extraction station rose to approximately USD 85,000 in 2025, placing additional pressure on municipal and public-sector budgets.

These challenges are encouraging investment in advanced password recovery infrastructure and extraction-as-a-service offerings delivered through secure cloud environments. Courts are also examining whether evidence obtained through undisclosed zero-day exploits meets legal standards, increasing demand for transparent, defensible, and court-ready forensic processes.

Additional factors influencing the digital forensics market include:



Extended Detection and Response adoption requiring integrated DFIR platforms

Legislated mobile device extraction mandates across U.S. and EU law-enforcement agencies A shortage of court-certified examiners outside Tier-1 cities

Services and Cloud Forensics Lead Segment Growth

Digital forensic services are forecast to advance at a 13.27% CAGR through 2031, narrowing the gap with software, which represented 47.23% of the market in 2025. Managed retainers combine evidence acquisition, breach analysis, consulting, training, and expert witness support within subscription-based agreements. This model enables organizations to move spending from capital investments to operating budgets while gaining access to specialized expertise.

Cloud-delivered incident-response contracts are generating the fastest revenue growth within the services category. Enterprises increasingly license core forensic parsing capabilities while outsourcing routine evidence processing to providers offering accelerated reporting. Hardware remains a smaller market segment, although imaging workstations, write blockers, and rugged field kits continue to support law-enforcement and field investigation workflows.

Cloud forensics is expected to record a 13.84% CAGR through 2031, exceeding the growth of computer forensics, which accounted for 32.44% of the market in 2025. Organizations are adopting tools that preserve container logs, serverless traces, and SaaS metadata in immutable object stores. Computer forensics remains essential for Windows and Linux endpoint investigations, while network forensics is gaining importance for identifying lateral movement during supply-chain attacks. IoT and database forensics are also expanding across critical infrastructure and financial transaction environments.

Regional Digital Forensics Market Outlook

North America held 41.37% of the digital forensics market in 2025. Regional growth is supported by USD 1.2 billion in federal cyber-investigation funding, strict breach notification requirements, and investments in cloud-forensic and mobile extraction technologies. Organizations across the United States and Canada are increasingly selecting managed retainers to address shortages of qualified forensic professionals.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest regional CAGR of 13.66% through 2031. India is expanding examiner certification programs, while Japan has allocated JPY 8.5 billion to upgrade prefectural laboratories. China's data-residency requirements are driving investment in domestic forensic infrastructure, and Australia's critical infrastructure mandates are increasing expenditure on network and cloud forensics. South Korea is also extending artifact retention across the BFSI sector to address payment fraud.

Europe remains a significant market as GDPR and the Network and Information Security Directive reinforce formal breach assessment requirements. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are investing in chain-of-custody controls for government cloud and smart-city programs, while Brazil and Argentina are upgrading police laboratories to combat organized cybercrime. Across emerging markets, ransomware activity and regulatory pressure are expected to sustain demand for digital forensics solutions and services.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Proliferation of Cloud-Native SaaS Creating Demand for Cloud Forensics

4.2.2 Surge in Deepfake-Enabled Fraud Driving Advanced Multimedia Analysis Needs

4.2.3 Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Adoption Necessitating Integrated DFIR Platforms

4.2.4 Legislated Mobile Device Extraction Mandates in U.S. and EU Law-Enforcement

4.2.5 Blockchain-Based Evidence Chain-of-Custody Pilots Boosting Forensic Software Upgrades

4.2.6 Federal Cybersecurity Investments and Regulatory Compliance Requirements Expanding Forensic Deployments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Encryption-by-Default on iOS/Android Elevating Acquisition Complexity and Cost

4.3.2 Shortage of Court-Certified Examiners Outside Tier-1 Cities

4.3.3 Fragmented Tool Inter-Operability Increasing Total Cost of Ownership for SMEs

4.3.4 Data-Residency Rules Limiting Cross-Border Evidence Transfers (e.g., China CSL)

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Outlook

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 Forensic Systems, Devices and Write Blockers

5.1.1.2 Imaging and Duplication Devices

5.1.1.3 Other Hardwares

5.1.2 Software

5.1.2.1 Forensic Data Analysis and Visualization

5.1.2.2 Review and Reporting

5.1.2.3 Forensic Decryption

5.1.2.4 Other Softwares

5.1.3 Services

5.1.3.1 Professional Services

5.1.3.1.1 Incident Response and Breach Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consulting and Training

5.1.3.2 Managed Forensic Services

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Computer Forensics

5.2.2 Mobile Device Forensics

5.2.3 Network Forensics

5.2.4 Cloud Forensics

5.2.5 Database Forensics

5.2.6 IoT and Embedded Device Forensics

5.3 By Tool

5.3.1 Data Acquisition and Preservation

5.3.2 Data Recovery and Reconstruction

5.3.3 Forensic Data Analysis

5.3.4 Review and Reporting

5.3.5 Forensic Decryption and Password Cracking

5.4 By Organization Size

5.4.1 Large Enterprises

5.4.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.5 By End-user Vertical

5.5.1 Government and Law Enforcement Agencies

5.5.2 BFSI

5.5.3 IT and Telecom

5.5.4 Healthcare

5.5.5 Retail and E-commerce

5.5.6 Energy and Utilities

5.5.7 Manufacturing

5.5.8 Transportation and Logistics

5.5.9 Defense and Aerospace

5.5.10 Education

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 United Kingdom

5.6.3.2 Germany

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 India

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Middle East

5.6.5.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.6.5.2 Africa

5.6.5.2.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2.2 Egypt

5.6.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 OpenText Corporation

6.4.2 Cellebrite DI Ltd.

6.4.3 Exterro Inc.

6.4.4 Magnet Forensics Inc.

6.4.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.6 Mandiant Inc.

6.4.7 LogRhythm Inc.

6.4.8 KLDiscovery Inc.

6.4.9 Paraben Corporation

6.4.10 MSAB AB

6.4.11 Oxygen Forensics Inc.

6.4.12 Kroll LLC

6.4.13 Hexagon AB

6.4.14 ADF Solutions Inc.

6.4.15 BAE Systems plc

6.4.16 Broadcom Inc.

6.4.17 Micro Systemation AB

6.4.18 Digital Detective Group

6.4.19 Nuix Pty Ltd

6.4.20 Passware Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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