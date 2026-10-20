YSS Deadline Alert: Suewallst Reminds York Space Systems Inc. (YSS) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On October 30, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Institutional and fiduciary holders of York Space Systems acquired YSS at $34.00 per share in the January 2026 IPO while, the securities action alleges, the Company's mission and payload software was not fully functional before its satellites launched. Shares later traded as low as $9.33.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026, and on behalf of purchasers in or traceable to the Company's January 2026 initial public offering. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

YSS priced its IPO at $34.00 per share and received approximately $583.4 million in proceeds. By the commencement of the action, shares traded as low as $9.33, a per-share decline of $24.67, or more than 70%. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on October 30, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Funds that took allocations in the January 2026 offering carry the largest per-share exposure in this matter. The securities action alleges that offering and Class Period statements omitted that onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched, and that this presented a risk to the Company's Space Development Agency contracts, which accounted for 96% of fiscal 2025 revenue.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Plan trustees, investment committees, and advisers subject to ERISA or comparable public-plan standards are frequently expected to document how they evaluate identified securities claims held in plan assets. Where a single-customer concentration risk allegedly went undisclosed, as claimed here, that evaluation may include reviewing IPO allocation records and Class Period trade data.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Institutions that acquired YSS in or traceable to the IPO at $34.00 may hold among the largest documented losses in the proposed class.

Lead plaintiff appointment gives an institution direct oversight of counsel selection, litigation strategy, and settlement review.

Serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an institution's own recovery.

Eligibility turns on documented purchase and sale activity, not on whether shares are still held. Class members that take no action may still participate in any eventual recovery.



"Institutional investors frequently hold the largest positions in matters like this one, and their participation can shape how a case is litigated. Here, the action alleges that purchasers paid $34.00 per share in a January 2026 offering without disclosure that mission and payload software allegedly was not completed before launch." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the YSS Lawsuit

Q: What court was the YSS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the YSS lawsuit? A: The complaint names York Space Systems Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley, along with directors named in the registration statement and the IPO underwriters.

Q: What is the YSS class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS) alleging materially false and misleading statements between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026. Shares fell approximately more than 70% after the Company disclosed, and subsequent reporting revealed, the alleged failure to complete mission-critical satellite software before launch and the halt to Space Development Agency Tranche 3 funding. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do YSS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my YSS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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