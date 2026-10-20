As The Supreme Court Debates Wildfire Costs, CEDUR's Fire-Resistant Roofing Solution Waits For No Ruling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Homeowners in wildfire-prone communities are already paying for what the courts may never resolve. More states are joining Colorado and California in banning wood shake roofing in high-fire-hazard zones, and a new Colorado law, Colorado House Bill 25-1182, requires insurers to credit documented wildfire mitigation. The roof remains the single largest opportunity for homeowners to act.

Key facts:



CEDUR synthetic cedar shake delivers a standalone Class A fire rating with the look of natural cedar, made in Colorado and is eligible for these credits.

The Supreme Court heard arguments Oct. 5 in Suncor Energy v. Boulder County, but a ruling in 2027 won't change codes or premiums that are already in motion.

Colorado and California building codes already require Class A fire-rated roofing in wildfire zones, banning wood shakes and shingles on the roof and various other combustible building materials. Colorado's new insurance law requires carriers to credit documented wildfire mitigation, including Class A roofing through direct premium discounts or directly into their pricing models.

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Oct. 5 in Suncor Energy v. Boulder County, the city and county's climate-cost case against Suncor Energy and ExxonMobil. A decision is expected in 2027. Whatever the outcome, the financial mechanics of wildfire risk are expanding across most of the United States - and for the share no lawsuit resolves, homeowners are on their own. CEDUR delivers a standalone Class A fire rating under ASTM E108 and UL 790, with no fire-resistant underlayment required.









The costs are not waiting for a verdict

The December 2021 Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County, the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. Many of the replacement homes, and every new build in wildland-urban interface jurisdictions, now fall under frameworks that were law long before the Supreme Court took up the case:



Colorado's 2025 Wildfire Resiliency Code requires Class A fire-rated roof coverings for new construction, and for existing roofs where 25% or more of the surface is replaced. Local jurisdictions in WUI zones were required to adopt the code by April 1, with enforcement beginning July 1. Mountain jurisdictions including Aspen, Summit County and Boulder already ban natural wood shakes outright.

California's 2025 WUI Code, effective Jan. 1, updates Chapter 7A of the California Building Code and prohibits cedar shakes and wood shingles in WUI zones and Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones regardless of fire-retardant treatment. It also formalizes Zone 0 ember-resistant requirements for the zero-to-five-foot perimeter around structures. The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, the research organization funded by property insurers, expanded its Wildfire Prepared Home designation program to 10 additional states for a total of 14 states in April 2026. The designation requires a Class A roof covering, among other mitigation measures.



Meanwhile, Colorado House Bill 25-1182 requires property insurers to account for documented wildfire mitigation in their ratings and to maintain a written appeal process for wildfire risk scores. Carriers including State Farm, Chubb and American Family already offer premium credits for Class A roofing. Estimates are that a typical WUI-zone homeowner paying $2,400 a year can trim premiums by 15% to 25%, or $360 to $600 annually.

The roof is the decision homeowners control

A court ruling, whichever way it goes, will take years to affect premiums or rebuilding. A roof replacement takes weeks. CEDUR, a Colorado manufacturer of synthetic cedar shake roofing, builds the only category of product that answers both sides of the problem: the warmth and character of real cedar with fire performance that satisfies the strictest codes in the country.



Standalone Class A fire rating under ASTM E108 and UL 790, with no fire-resistant underlayment required

Class 4 impact rating under UL 2218 for hail and wind resistance

Withstands temperatures above 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit; natural wood ignites at roughly 375 degrees Fahrenheit

Each shake molded from real cedar to replicate grain, shadow lines and weathering patterns

Golden Cedar color option is Cool Roof Rated and Title 24 compliant for California 50-year limited material warranty; manufactured in Colorado

"The policy debate belongs to the courts, and we will let it play out there," said Konrad C. Bolowich, chief executive officer of CEDUR. "The building code is already the law in Colorado and California, and the insurance credit is already Colorado law too. A Class A roof is the one part of wildfire adaptation a homeowner can act on this quarter."

Bolowich is available to reporters covering Suncor v. Boulder County to discuss the building-code and insurance realities behind the litigation.









Frequently asked questions

What is Suncor Energy v. Boulder County about?

In 2018, the city and county of Boulder sued Suncor Energy and ExxonMobil in Colorado state court, seeking money damages under state tort law for climate-related harms. The companies argued the Clean Air Act and the U.S. Constitution preempt such claims. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Oct. 5 and a decision is expected in 2027.

Who pays for wildfire damage in Colorado?

Today, the costs fall on homeowners, insurers and local governments. The Marshall Fire, the most destructive in Colorado history, destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County in December 2021. The litigation before the Supreme Court seeks to shift a portion of those costs to fossil fuel producers, but no ruling changes current building codes or premiums.

What roofing is required in Colorado wildfire zones?

Class A fire-rated roof coverings are required for new construction in WUI jurisdictions under Colorado's 2025 Wildfire Resiliency Code, and replacement roofs must comply when 25% or more of the surface is replaced.

Does a Class A roof lower homeowners' insurance rates?

Often, yes. Because CEDUR carries both a Class A fire rating and a Class 4 impact rating, it appears on several major insurers' premium credit product listings. Colorado law now also requires insurers to credit documented wildfire mitigation.

What does a Class A roof replacement cost in a wildfire zone?

Cedar shake roof replacements typically run $50,000 to $87,500 for smaller homes and climb from there for larger roofs, according to CEDUR's cost guide. Synthetic Class A shake generally installs below the cost of natural cedar while delivering superior fire performance, and insurance premium credits can offset a portion of the investment over time.

Which roofing material is most fire resistant for wildfire zones: synthetic shake, metal or asphalt?

Metal and Class A asphalt shingles carry Class A ratings, but synthetic shake offers the combination most homeowners in wildfire-prone and architecturally sensitive areas want: a standalone Class A fire rating without added underlayment, Class 4 impact resistance and the authentic grain and shadow lines of real cedar shake.

What should be on a roof inspection checklist before wildfire season?

Verify the roof covering carries a Class A fire rating, confirm roof and attic vents are ember-resistant, clear gutters and roof surfaces of debris, check that the zero-to-five-foot perimeter around the structure is noncombustible and replace any wood shake or wood shingle roofing in jurisdictions where it is now prohibited.

How do I make my home wildfire-resistant?

Start with the roof, the largest surface area on the home and the most common ember-entry point, then work outward: ember-resistant vents, noncombustible Zone 0 landscaping, defensible space and documented mitigation that insurers must now credit under Colorado law.

What is Colorado HB 25-1182?

A 2025 Colorado law requiring property insurers to account for documented wildfire mitigation in their rating of homes and to maintain a written appeal process for wildfire risk scores.

About CEDUR

CEDUR is a Colorado-based manufacturer of synthetic cedar shake roofing engineered to replicate the beauty of natural wood while delivering standalone Class A fire resistance, Class 4 impact resistance and a 50-year limited warranty. Using proprietary polyurethane technology molded from real cedar, CEDUR serves architects, builders, contractors and homeowners in wildfire-prone and architecturally sensitive communities across North America. Learn more at .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

CONTACT: Contact Information: Jason Hyland, CEDUR 720-974-9206... Doyle Albee, Prolexity 720-523-3350...