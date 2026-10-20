BELAY Named A 2026 Inc. Power Partner For Helping 25,000+ Leaders Focus On Growth

The Inc. Power Partners awards program celebrates B2B companies that have demonstrated meaningful impact through their work with clients and partners. For BELAY, the recognition highlights the value of connecting executives and business owners with the specialized support leaders need to delegate effectively, operate more efficiently, and focus their time on the work that moves their organizations forward.

Inc. chooses Power Partners based on feedback from the people who use each company's services. Applicants submit current clients, and Inc. surveys them about their experience and how likely they are to recommend the company. Inc.'s editorial team scores each applicant on those client responses and its own research, then vets the finalists before naming honorees.

For BELAY, that means its clients drove this recognition. The business owners and executives who rely on BELAY's Executive Assistants and Financial Experts every day put their names behind the work.

Since its founding in 2010, BELAY has built its business around a simple premise: Leaders should be able to spend more time leading and less time trying to do everything themselves. Through its highly competitive hiring and intentional matching process, BELAY pairs leaders with fractional support aligned to their specific needs, working style, and organizational goals.

“Leaders don't need to do everything themselves, but they do need the right people around them to help turn priorities into progress,” said Tricia Sciortino, CEO of BELAY.“This recognition reflects what we see every day. When leaders have the right support in place, they protect their time and put it toward leading their teams and growing their organizations.”

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

This marks the second consecutive year BELAY has been named an Inc. Power Partner. The company has also appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for 10 consecutive years.

About BELAY

Since 2010, BELAY's flexible staffing solutions have connected over 25,000 busy leaders and owners with fractional Executive Assistants and Financial Experts for the help they need from the nation's largest pool of exceptional, U.S.-based talent.

Their intentional matching process pairs leaders with the right fractional support, delivering customized solutions tailored to their exact needs and those of their organizations.

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar by Moburst for BELAY

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