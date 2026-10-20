BBNX DEADLINE: Suewallst Reminds Beta Bionics, Inc. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Institutional and fiduciary holders of Beta Bionics stock absorbed a decline of roughly $23.09 per share, as a securities class action alleges the Company concealed a June 2025 FDA Form 483 and more than 18,000 unreported iLet customer complaints.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

BBNX declined from a Class Period high of $31.99 to under $9.00 by April 10, 2026, a drop of approximately $23.09 per share, or 72%. Hundreds of millions of dollars in market capitalization were erased across the disclosure sequence. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by November 3, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Funds that accumulated BBNX across the second half of 2025 built positions while, the pleading asserts, the Company's only commercialized product was already the subject of an undisclosed FDA Form 483 issued in June 2025. Institutional investor securities recovery in this matter turns on purchases made inside that window.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Trustees of ERISA plans, public retirement systems, endowments, and other fiduciaries generally carry an obligation to identify and evaluate recoverable losses held in plan assets. As averred in the complaint, alleged misstatements about the regulatory standing of the iLet Bionic Pancreas inflated the price paid by every purchaser during the Class Period.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Documented Class Period losses may support an application for lead plaintiff appointment, a role courts typically award to the investor with the largest provable loss.

Fiduciaries may wish to pull custodial records and trade blotter data covering July 30, 2025 through February 24, 2026.

Serving as lead plaintiff provides direct oversight of counsel, case strategy, and any proposed resolution, without increasing an individual claimant's share of a recovery.

Funds that take no action remain absent class members and may still participate in any eventual recovery. Loss assessments for institutional holders are provided at no cost and without obligation.



"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and the alleged concealment of an FDA Form 483 concerning Beta Bionics' sole commercialized device is exactly the type of issue that warrants a careful loss review. Funds holding documented Class Period purchases are well positioned to evaluate whether appointment makes sense for their beneficiaries." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BBNX Lawsuit

Q: When did Beta Bionics, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from July 30, 2025 to February 24, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the BBNX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BBNX lawsuit? A: The complaint names Beta Bionics, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do BBNX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BBNX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallS

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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