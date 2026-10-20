Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 20, 2026 In AEVEX Corp. Lawsuit - AVEX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor Rights Focus: A securities class action alleges AEVEX Corp.'s IPO offering documents concealed a pre-arranged plan to waive the 180-day lock-up, and AVEX purchasers may hold rights under two separate federal statutes depending on how they acquired their shares.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) securities that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who acquired securities between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

AVEX shares fell approximately 16% on June 2, 2026 and a further 7% on June 5, 2026, erasing roughly $900 million in market capitalization across the two sessions. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is October 20, 2026.

Two Groups of AVEX Purchasers, Two Sets of Claims

The action asserts claims under both the Securities Act of 1933 (Sections 11, 12 and 15) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Sections 10(b) and 20(a)). Investors who bought in or traceable to the April 17, 2026 initial public offering may hold Securities Act claims, for which the lawsuit maintains no proof of reliance is required. Investors who bought on the open market during the Class Period may hold Exchange Act claims.

What AVEX Shareholders Should Know About Their Rights



Eligibility turns on when shares were purchased, not on whether they are still held today.

IPO purchasers may fall within a separate sub-class tied to the offering documents.

Class members who take no action before the deadline may still share in any eventual recovery.

Only investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must act by the court's deadline.

Brokerage confirmations showing purchase dates, share counts and prices paid are the documents that establish a claim. Reviewing potential eligibility carries no cost or obligation.

The Allegations Behind the Claims

The IPO offering documents stated that the Company's principal stockholder and insiders would not, subject to limited exceptions, sell or dispose of Class A shares through the date 180 days after the prospectus. Plaintiffs assert that a pre-arranged plan already existed to waive those restrictions, and that 41 days after the IPO a registration statement announced a secondary offering of 8,000,000 shares at $27.00 per share, generating $207.9 million in net proceeds for the private equity owner and $8.1 million in fees for the underwriters.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The complaint here alleges that investors were told a 180-day lock-up would run until October 2026, and that a plan to waive it early was not disclosed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVEX Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the AVEX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased AVEX stock or securities between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the AVEX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is the AVEX lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 20, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do AVEX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my AVEX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallS

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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