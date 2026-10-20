INV Shareholder Alert: October 27, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Innventure, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important information regarding Section 20(a) individual liability claims: a securities class action names Innventure's CEO and CFO over statements about a 300MW AI data center agreement the Company later removed from its internal bookings

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) that a securities class action naming Chief Executive Officer Gregory William "Bill" Haskell and Chief Financial Officer David Yablunosky has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

INV shares declined $1.98 per share, or 55%, on unusually heavy volume following the Company's August 13, 2026 disclosures. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on October 27, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

Both officers are sued individually under Section 10(b) and as alleged control persons under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The pleading asserts that each held his position at all relevant times and had the power and authority to control the contents of Innventure's SEC reports, press releases, and investor presentations, including materials describing the Accelsius agreement with DarkNX.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Senior officers certify the accuracy of periodic reports filed with the SEC. The complaint charges that the individual defendants received copies of the challenged statements before or shortly after issuance and had the opportunity to prevent or correct them, and that the positive representations made about Accelsius' commercial prospects allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

Alleged Control Person Liability



Both individual defendants allegedly possessed the authority to approve or correct Company statements regarding the announced 300MW NeuCool deployment.

The action contends the DarkNX agreement was repeated in Company investor materials from November 2025 through June 2026.

Innventure allegedly tied projected 2026 Accelsius cash flow positivity in part to the DarkNX arrangement.

On August 13, 2026, the Company suspended its previously communicated Accelsius 2026 revenue and cash flow targets.

The same day, Innventure's Form 10-Q disclosed that the DarkNX deployment site was no longer available and that the project had been removed from internal bookings. Section 20(a) permits claims against individuals alleged to have controlled a primary violator, in addition to claims against the company.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. Here, the complaint alleges that Innventure's most prominent commercial announcement was later removed from internal bookings after the deployment site was said to be unavailable. Shareholders are entitled to have those questions examined." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INV Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the INV lawsuit? A: The complaint names Innventure, Inc. and senior executives, Gregory William Haskell and David Yablunosky.

Q: When did Innventure allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 17, 2025 to August 13, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused significant stock declines on both May 28, 2026, and August 14, 2026.

Q: What court was the INV class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do INV investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my INV shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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