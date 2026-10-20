HYLN Shareholder Alert: October 27, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Hyliion Holdings Corp. Securities Class Action - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to pension funds, asset managers, and fiduciaries: a securities class action alleges Hyliion overstated a data center partnership that accounted for roughly one-third of its disclosed $400 million commercial pipeline, and HYLN holders saw $2.45 per share erased in two sessions

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

HYLN closed at $7.37 on June 22, 2026 and at $4.92 on June 24, 2026, a two-session decline of $2.45 per share, or 33.24%. With approximately 178.3 million shares of common stock outstanding as of May 7, 2026, that repricing touched index positions, small-cap mandates, and separately managed accounts alike. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by October 27, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The pleading asserts that the Company promoted a "new data center partnership" with VFG Holdings, LLC covering deployment of up to 250 KARNO Cores, an opportunity representing roughly $133 million of Hyliion's more than $400 million in disclosed potential revenue from non-binding letters of intent. As averred, material facts concerning the counterparty's operational capabilities, financial resources, and development experience were not disclosed to the market while that pipeline figure was being presented to analysts and shareholders.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Plan trustees, public retirement systems, and advisers with discretionary authority may have obligations to evaluate and pursue available claims on behalf of beneficiaries. A documented review of Class Period transactions is often the first step in satisfying that obligation.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Investment committees may wish to pull custodial records identifying HYLN purchases between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026.

Eligibility turns on purchase date and price paid, not on whether the position is still held.

Funds with the largest documented losses are generally best positioned for lead plaintiff consideration under the PSLRA.

Serving as lead plaintiff does not increase a fund's individual recovery, but it does provide direct oversight of case strategy and counsel.

Absent class members may participate in any eventual recovery without filing a lead plaintiff motion. A loss review is provided at no cost and carries no obligation.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and the allegations here concerning the disclosed basis for a partnership representing roughly one-third of a stated pipeline are the kind of issue fiduciaries are expected to examine. A review of Class Period transactions is a straightforward step for any fund that held this position." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HYLN Lawsuit

Q: When did Hyliion Holdings Corp. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 12, 2026 to June 23, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the HYLN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the HYLN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Hyliion Holdings Corp. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do HYLN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my HYLN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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